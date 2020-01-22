International Bridge Team Selects Design

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

International Bridge Team Selects Design

Wed January 22, 2020 - Midwest Edition #2
Gordie Howe International Bridge



The Gordie Howe International Bridge team announced that following several months of consultation with the community, an aesthetic design has been selected for the five pedestrian bridges to be constructed as part of the Michigan Interchange work being completed for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

"This project is good for the Detroit community, our economy, and for the countless people who will use these new pedestrian bridges to get where they need to go," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "When working on this project, it's crucial that we put Detroiters' well-being first, and that's exactly what we've done here today. I'm proud to take part in this announcement and am eager to continue working with these partners on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project."

The pedestrian bridge design is both functional and visually-pleasing. The design features a curved steel arch and will be constructed of pre-cast concrete. The bridges will include lighting features and will be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

"The design of the pedestrian bridges is a result of meaningful consultation with the community and other stakeholders," said Bryce Phillips, CEO, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. "The voices of community members have helped shape the project since early planning days and we will continue to engage and consult as the project progresses through construction and into the operations phase."

The pedestrian bridges will be located over Interstate 75 (I-75) in Detroit at Solvay Street, Beard Street, Waterman Street, Junction Street and Lansing Street. Bridging North America will undertake construction of these pedestrian bridges between 2020 and 2024.

"The new pedestrian bridges will improve access to neighborhoods, businesses and service providers on both sides of I-75," said Aaron Epstein, CEO, Bridging North America. "We also see them serving as conduits for bicyclists and other recreation-seekers headed for the U.S. Port of Entry and, ultimately, the multi-use path on the bridge."

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is expected to be in service by the end of 2024.

Quick Facts
  • More than 500 votes were cast during the three-month consultation period with the community's preferred design receiving 48 percent of the vote.
  • The pedestrian bridges will provide for a 10-ft. wide walkway. At its highest point, the arch will be approximately 33 ft. in height from the roadway.
  • Community feedback has helped inform the aesthetics of the pedestrian bridges. The community will continue to be engaged throughout the planning and construction of the Michigan Interchange.
About Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) is a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation created to deliver the Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Mich., through a public-private partnership (P3). WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing.

For more information visit GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges Gordie Howe International Bridge infrastructure Michigan