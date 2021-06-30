The SI-30/40 can handle containers ranging from 18 to 22 ft.

Stellar Industries is excited to announce the release of the SI-30/40 Cable Hoist, the newest addition to the manufacturer's line of demountable products. The new cable hoist launched at the Waste Expo Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

Through innovative design processes, Stellar Industries has made numerous improvements to the standard cable hoist including hydraulic gear pumps, zinc-plated pins, improved cable routing and decreased shipping weight to increase payload.

The SI-30/40 can handle containers ranging from 18 to 22 ft. and has a lifting capacity of either 30,000 or 40,000 lbs. model based on either a single-axle chassis or tandem-axle chassis. When mounted to a single rear axle chassis the SI-30/40 becomes an ideal option for municipalities because it offers improved maneuverability in close spaces.

In addition, the SI-30/40 includes other key features: counterbalance valves to prevent cylinder movement in case of pressure loss, enclosed reeving cylinder decreasing the exposure to damaging debris, the dump cylinder mounted above and outside of frame rails for easier access and stability when dumping, bronze bushings in rollers and sheave for reduced friction operation and a two-part polyurethane enamel paint prior to assembly for complete component coverage.

"The SI-30/40 provides a flexible unit for the smaller hoist market by adjusting its capacity with a change in hydraulic pressures to allow the unit to be installed on smaller single or tandem rear axle chassis," said Tim Worman, Stellar Industries senior product manager. "This allows the market to be able to satisfy two opportunities with one base unit."

Today's top stories