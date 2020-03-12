--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Irish Companies to Showcase Latest Products and Solutions in Industrial Technology at ConExpo 2020

Thu March 12, 2020 - National Edition
Enterprise Ireland


Irish based companies, Burnside Autocyl, Dromone Engineering and Ecovolve showcased their latest equipment and cutting-edge technologies available in the industry at ConExpo 2020. Burnside Autocyl, Dromone Engineering and Ecovolve are all supported by Enterprise Ireland, Ireland's trade and innovation agency.

Enterprise Ireland partners with Irish enterprise companies to help them start, grow and win export sales in global markets.

"It is fantastic to see our client companies making important advancements and innovations in the industrial technology industry," said Ryan Shaughnessy, SVP of Industrial Technology, Enterprise Ireland. "This year's ConExpo is a great opportunity for these Irish companies to present technologies related to precision, safety, and zero emissions for the U.S. construction sector."

Recognized as a world leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic cylinders, Burnside Autocyl is dedicated to supplying the Global OEM market with a broad range of customized hydraulic cylinders of the highest quality for many diverse applications including construction machinery, materials handling equipment, refuse compacting machines and more. At IFPE Hall/ConExpo Booth #S83535, Burnside Autocyl will showcase its microwave multi-sensor cylinder positioning system for its second ever public viewing. Along with the ability to record the cylinder's position at any given point on the users machine, the position sensor also records crucial data such as pressure, operating temperature, operating hours etc. Burnside Autocyl will additionally showcase its current product line at ConExpo 2020, ranging from larger construction style heavy-duty cylinders to complex proportional valve-controlled boom lift cylinders.

DROMONE [Dromone Engineering Limited] is recognized as an authoritative voice in the industrial technology industry as a manufacturer of construction excavator quick coupler technology and agriculture tractor pick-up hitch technology. At ConExpo Booth #F2964, DROMONE will launch the New ML:Smart excavator quick coupler. The new coupler uses smart technology to provide confirmation to operators and bystanders on the engagement of the attachment. DROMONE also will showcase its MultiLock quick coupler and new range of tilt-couplers.

At ConExpo Booth #BL255, Ecovolve will demonstrate its full range of smart charging high tip fully electric dumpsters. While Ecovolve products are primarily designed for concrete applications, industrial clients who need to manage, control and deliver flowing substrates in restricted environments also can benefit from the zero emissions substrate handling products. Ecovolve's dumpsters are low noise, produce zero emissions, have a tight turning cycle and last a full work day on a single charge.


 

