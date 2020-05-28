--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
IROCK Crushers Launches New Website, Logo

Thu May 28, 2020 - National Edition
IROCK



IROCK Crushers has launched its new website and logo design.

Current leadership has recently embarked on rebranding IROCK Crushers. The company is now close to 30 years old and has evolved in its offerings, customers and innovations. In the last five years, the product line has greatly expanded to serve the crushing and screening industry.

"The IROCK leadership team is totally committed to telling the IROCK story through the new website and new branding. The industry is undergoing significant change and IROCK is positioned to deliver a new way of doing business. We are committed to our dealers and customers and providing them the most efficient way to access equipment details as well as continuing to meet their needs for service and parts," said Ken Taylor, president, IROCK Crushers.

IROCK's new website is designed with the customer in mind, featuring user-friendly access on any device, ease of navigation and a quick way to view details on any IROCK product to download and share.

Visitors can efficiently find information on model specifications, equipment features, on-site equipment photos and 3D renderings, customer story video testimonials and contact information for parts and service.

"We are very excited about our new website and are confident that current and new customers will be able to navigate easily to find the perfect mix of solutions and services from IROCK Crushers. Our team is also inspired with the launch of the IROCK rebrand and the new logo design. The new design is a symbol of our strength and growth, and the conical piles more accurately represent what IROCK equipment can produce for its customers," said Chris Larson, general manager, IROCK Crushers.

IROCK provides mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants, conveying equipment, and other related products for the demolition, recycling and aggregate industries. IROCK's robust equipment will increase production and profits while also reducing downtime and operational expenses, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.irockcrushers.com.

Business News IROCK IROCK Crushers Recycling