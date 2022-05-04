Dan Davis

IROCK Crushers, a manufacturer of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants, and conveying equipment, announced the recent promotion of Dan Davis to senior technical sales manager.

Davis has been an active member in the aggregates and construction industry for more than 40 years.

With his extensive experience, Davis provided invaluable insight in his most recent position as western regional sales manager at IROCK. In his new role, senior technical sales manager, Davis is bringing his diverse knowledge of the industry, equipment, applications and customer insight to further promote and expand the IROCK brand.

Davis is tasked with the continued growth of the brand's presence through the development of strategic relationships and partnerships. He will be a key player in building and strengthening direct collaboration with IROCK dealers, aggregate producers and IROCK engineering for the overall purpose of providing and promoting IROCK's solutions within an expanding marketplace.

"The team at IROCK is excited for what's to come as Dan steps into his new role as senior technical sales manager. He has already proved himself a huge asset during the last eight years he's worked for IROCK, and I'm looking forward to the successes he brings in the years ahead. He sets an example of the level of knowledge and experience that drives our brand forward," said Nate Russell, director of sales & business development.

For more information, call Davis at 303/653-6116, email [email protected] or visit www.irockcrushers.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

