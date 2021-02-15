Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

IROCK Crushers Welcomes GT Mid Atlantic

Mon February 15, 2021 - Northeast Edition
IROCK Crushers


IROCK Crushers has partnered with GT Mid Atlantic to be its exclusive dealer in Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. The leadership team at IROCK was keen to strategically partner with GT Mid Atlantic to represent its full line of products in this key region.

"In 2020, IROCK's laser focus was on creating strategic partnerships throughout the United States that would support the aggressive business plan that had been implemented. It was a natural fit to align with GT Mid Atlantic to represent IROCK's premier line of equipment.

"The team at GT Mid Atlantic exhibits exceptional performance on all levels from sales, service, parts and product knowledge. They carry all of the top brands of construction and road-building equipment for customers, and their ownership and leadership are committed to these end-users," said Nate Russell, director of sales and business development.

GT Mid Atlantic is part of the Groff Tractor family of companies and has offices in three states.

For more information on how GT Mid Atlantic can provide you IROCK's full line of solutions for your operation, contact Eric Marburger, vce president/general manager, ericmarburger@gtmidatlantic.com or find your local sales rep at www.gtmidatlantic.com/about-us/find-your-sales-rep/.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Multi-Employer Job Sites Hum When All Team Members Follow the Same Game Plan

Tunnel Paving Project Finishes in Record Time in Virginia

VIDEO: Yoder & Frey Holds Its 2021 Florida Auctions in Kissimmee

Takeuchi Launches New Attachment Program

Jersey Awaits Its 'Direct Connection'

VIDEO: Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Annual Live, In-Person Florida Auctions

Case Launches Webcast on Equipment Finance Solutions

Heavy Equipment Dealers Increase Profitability with GPS Tracking



 

Read more about...

Business News GT Mid Atlantic, LLC IROCK IROCK Crushers Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment