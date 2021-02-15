IROCK Crushers has partnered with GT Mid Atlantic to be its exclusive dealer in Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. The leadership team at IROCK was keen to strategically partner with GT Mid Atlantic to represent its full line of products in this key region.

"In 2020, IROCK's laser focus was on creating strategic partnerships throughout the United States that would support the aggressive business plan that had been implemented. It was a natural fit to align with GT Mid Atlantic to represent IROCK's premier line of equipment.

"The team at GT Mid Atlantic exhibits exceptional performance on all levels from sales, service, parts and product knowledge. They carry all of the top brands of construction and road-building equipment for customers, and their ownership and leadership are committed to these end-users," said Nate Russell, director of sales and business development.

GT Mid Atlantic is part of the Groff Tractor family of companies and has offices in three states.

For more information on how GT Mid Atlantic can provide you IROCK's full line of solutions for your operation, contact Eric Marburger, vce president/general manager, ericmarburger@gtmidatlantic.com or find your local sales rep at www.gtmidatlantic.com/about-us/find-your-sales-rep/.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

