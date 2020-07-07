IROCK Crushers Welcomes New Dealer

IROCK Crushers announced that Continental Equipment Company will be its exclusive dealer to market, sell and service the IROCK product line in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas and Arkansas.

Continental Equipment has been serving the mineral processing industry for more than 30 years. Headquartered in Missouri, Continental will be distributing IROCK's full line of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants and conveying equipment.

"We are very excited to partner with Continental and provide our customers in the Midwest the best product support and service in the industry," said Nate Russell, director of sales and business development of IROCK Crushers. "The Continental team shares in our vision for growth and success and they deliver on every aspect of a reputable full-service distributor from equipment sales and parts to field service and repair."

For more information, visit irockcrushers.com and continentalequipmentcompany.com.