Iron Auction Group Conducts Auction in Ravenel, S.C.

Thu February 02, 2023 - Southeast Edition #3
CEG


Iron Auction Group held another successful auction in Ravenel, S.C., on Jan. 18, 2023. There were more than 300 registered bidders — both live and online — from many southern states, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Central and South America.

The auction included excavators, dozers, loaders and other types of construction equipment. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

(L-R) are Ross McMillan, Iron Auction Group; Trey Banks, Banks Construction in Charleston; Stuart Kay and Brian Chappell, both of Linder Industrial Machinery in Charleston; and Ralph Massenburg, Massenburg Construction in Charleston. (CEG photo)
Jeff Sweatman (L) of Sweatman Farms in Saint George, S.C., is welcomed to the auction by Ross McMillan, Iron Auction Group. (CEG photo)
Ted Taylor (L) and Michael Hill, both of Triple T Construction in Sandy Run, S.C., had a few machines in the auction and were hoping to pick up a few as well. (CEG photo)
The auction featured a good assortment of new and used attachments. (CEG photo)
Paul Howard of Earthworx & Sales in Waynesburg, Pa., came to auction to bid on the dozers and the paving machines. (CEG photo)
Brian Smith and Donell Creel, both of Kahn’s Engineering in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., thought this Cat D6R LGP dozer would suit their needs and planned to bid on it. (CEG photo)
The auction featured motor graders, excavators and cranes. A contractor in Jacksonville, Fla., purchased the crane. (CEG photo)
This pair of dump trucks were sold to a grading contractor in Nashville, Tenn. (CEG photo)
There was considerable interest from the attendees, so the compact track loaders and mini-excavators were sold above the estimates. (CEG photo)




