Thu February 02, 2023 - Southeast Edition #3
Iron Auction Group held another successful auction in Ravenel, S.C., on Jan. 18, 2023. There were more than 300 registered bidders — both live and online — from many southern states, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Central and South America.
The auction included excavators, dozers, loaders and other types of construction equipment. CEG
