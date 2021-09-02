Rokbak Revealed: The New Name for Terex Trucks
Iron Auction Group Holds Liquidation Sale in Loganville

Thu September 02, 2021 - Southeast Edition #18
CEG


On Aug. 18, the estate of Dwight McCart commissioned The Iron Auction Group to liquidate all construction equipment, trucks, trailers and miscellaneous support equipment for McCart Pipeline Inc. at its Loganville, Ga., headquarters.

McCart, which had been in the pipeline business for more than 40 years, called it "a bittersweet day." McCart representatives stated they were very accustomed to seeing these machines spread out at different job sites over the years and all agreed that seeing the machines in one location was "kind of overwhelming." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

(L-R): McCart Pipeline’s Doug Lee, P.J. Silva and Doug Brown prep for the sale with Iron Auction Group’s Matt McGaffee and Mike Finley.
Ross McMillan (L) of Iron Auction Group gives a warm welcome to Wendell Cain of Cain & Todd Equipment, based in Lilburn, Ga.
Looking over some of the “orange iron” about to be auctioned are Jim Fortner (L) and Gary Fortner of Busses at Loganville, a local bus sales company that also does some land clearing.
Reading up on some of the equipment being auctioned are Greg Hayes (L) of Hayes Hauling, Conyers, Ga., and Bryan Hayes of B&H Quarries, Elberton, Ga.
Discussing the machine lineup (L-R) are Timmy Shelnutt, Anderson Grading & Pipeline, Loganville, Ga; and Jerry Morris and Allen Dobbs, both of CA Murren & Sons, Grayson, Ga.
After being top bidder on a lube truck, Brian Yancey of Contour Grading & Pipe, Loganville, Ga., does one more inspection of a Cat 312E of interest.
A big crowd of onsite registered bidders accompanied by a huge online presence made for another successful Iron Auction Group sale.
A terrific lineup of wheel loaders was featured in this auction.
Iron Auction Group’s Wayne Riffe (R) provides a demo of a soil compactor for Robert Cowart, a local retiree interested in purchasing some machines.




