On Aug. 18, the estate of Dwight McCart commissioned The Iron Auction Group to liquidate all construction equipment, trucks, trailers and miscellaneous support equipment for McCart Pipeline Inc. at its Loganville, Ga., headquarters.

McCart, which had been in the pipeline business for more than 40 years, called it "a bittersweet day." McCart representatives stated they were very accustomed to seeing these machines spread out at different job sites over the years and all agreed that seeing the machines in one location was "kind of overwhelming." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

