The Iron Auction Group auctioned off a nice selection of construction equipment, trucks, trailers and miscellaneous support equipment for Total Development Inc. in Acworth, Ga. The sale drew a terrific turnout of on-site registered bidders as well as a robust online bidding presence. After more than 35 years in utilities and site development work, Total Development Inc. owners Chris and David McConnell are retiring and put their equipment, trucks, trailers and support equipment in the hands of Iron Auction Group in order to sell off everything to the highest bidder.

"Even though I'm retiring, I will continue to do consulting work for other developers and of course, more fishing and hunting," said David McConnell His wife, Chris McConnell, said they enjoy making furniture and will spend more time woodworking. All-in-all, it sounds like this couple has a good handle on their plans for the golden years.

