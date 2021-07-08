Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Iron Auction Group Holds Sale for Total Development in Acworth, Ga.

Thu July 08, 2021 - Southeast Edition #14
CEG


The Iron Auction Group auctioned off a nice selection of construction equipment, trucks, trailers and miscellaneous support equipment for Total Development Inc. in Acworth, Ga. The sale drew a terrific turnout of on-site registered bidders as well as a robust online bidding presence. After more than 35 years in utilities and site development work, Total Development Inc. owners Chris and David McConnell are retiring and put their equipment, trucks, trailers and support equipment in the hands of Iron Auction Group in order to sell off everything to the highest bidder.

"Even though I'm retiring, I will continue to do consulting work for other developers and of course, more fishing and hunting," said David McConnell His wife, Chris McConnell, said they enjoy making furniture and will spend more time woodworking. All-in-all, it sounds like this couple has a good handle on their plans for the golden years.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Total Development Inc. owners Chris and David McConnell (C), flanked by the Iron Auction Group staffers, are ready and excited for a big sale day of machines, trucks, support equipment and tools in Acworth, Ga.
Discussing the McLaughlin Mighty Mole drilling machine about to be sold (L-R) are Jared McGaffee of Iron Auction Group; and Russell, Terry and Dylan Lanning of Lanning Contracting, Cartersville, Ga.
Looking over one of the “stars of the show,” a 2018 Komatsu WA270 wheel loader, are Kerry Grindle (L) and Brett Johnson of Vertical Earth, Cumming, Ga.
A well-maintained machine, truck and support equipment lineup was what bidders found at this sale.
(L-R): The broad selection of attachments was of interest to David and Scott Gilleland, and Robbie Worley of Clyde Gilleland Contractor Inc., Jasper ,Ga.
Brian Yancey of Contour Grading & Pipe, Loganville, Ga., registers early on sale day to bid on equipment that is “right up his alley” of work.
Interested in some of the yellow iron being sold (L-R) are Bobby Davis, KM Davis Contracting, Marietta, Ga.; and David and Lisa Lovern of Lovern Company, Powder Springs, Ga.
The guys in the ring kept this sale rolling with some fast-paced bidding.
A big crowd of registered bidders had already assembled as the sale began with auctioning of miscellaneous items and tools.




Today's top stories

UPDATE: With Demolition of Florida Condo Building Complete, Investigators Hunt for Answers

Case Introduces OEM-Fit Site Control Machine Control Solutions for Excavators

Cities Say Infrastructure Funding is Top Priority in 2021

Graham Construction Takes On Nebraska's Fremont Southeast Beltway

Cat D4 Dozer Offers Better Visibility, More Productivity-Boosting Technology Choices, Lower Operating Costs

Sakai America Names Toshiyuki Ono New VP Sales, Marketing

Case Welcomes Country Music Singer/Songwriter Jon Pardi to CASE LIVE: After Hours

Asphalt 365 Purchases 'Raised On Blacktop' Paver



 

Read more about...

Auctions Georgia Iron Auction Group






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo