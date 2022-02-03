Iron Auction Group LLC held an unreserved fleet reduction auction Jan. 25, 2022, in Midland, N.C., for Flowe Brothers and others.

The auction featured construction equipment, heavy- and light-duty trucks, trailers and contractor support equipment. Live and online bidding was available.

Buyers represented all 50 states and 14 countries. Sale highlights included a 2021 Caterpillar 320GC hydraulic excavator that rang in at $193,000, a pair of 2008 Caterpillar 740 articulating trucks at $101,000 per truck and a 1982 Caterpillar 815B compactor that hammered in at $77,000. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

