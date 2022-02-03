List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Iron Auction Group Holds Unreserved Sale in Midland, North Carolina

Thu February 03, 2022 - Southeast Edition #3
CEG


Iron Auction Group LLC held an unreserved fleet reduction auction Jan. 25, 2022, in Midland, N.C., for Flowe Brothers and others.

The auction featured construction equipment, heavy- and light-duty trucks, trailers and contractor support equipment. Live and online bidding was available.

Buyers represented all 50 states and 14 countries. Sale highlights included a 2021 Caterpillar 320GC hydraulic excavator that rang in at $193,000, a pair of 2008 Caterpillar 740 articulating trucks at $101,000 per truck and a 1982 Caterpillar 815B compactor that hammered in at $77,000. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11

Jesse King (L) of Conerv Capital in Charlotte and Brad Bennett of Novem Industries, also in Charlotte, were looking over the Cat 953C crawler loaders.
Ross McMillan (L) of Iron Auction Group and Trey Meekins of Sound Heavy Machinery in Charlotte share a few laughs prior to the auction.
Anthony Broome (L) of IronPeddlers in Monroe, N.C., and Monty Huntley of Fairview Grading & Development in Matthews, N.C.
Cat excavators are being auctioned off.
(L-R): Cat excavators caught the attention of Lauson Purser, LB Purser Grading in Midland, N.C.; and Kevin and Jake Pressley of Pressley Development in Hemby Bridge, N.C.
Dan Beaver of Beaver & Beaver LLC in Charlotte, N.C., looks over a Cat D7H dozer.
John Bolton (L) of Central Recycling in Thomasville, N.C., and Billy Lambert of Alliance Metals, also in Thomasville, were hoping to get a good buy on a Cat dozer or excavator.
This John Deere 750K LGP dozer is the machine Chris Worthington and Nikki Goodpaster of Worthington Farm & Excavating in Lexington, Ky., came to buy.
Shane Ferguson (L) of Cardinal Concrete in Midland, N.C., and Matt McGaffee of Iron Auction Group.
Qaian (L) and Terry Sudduth of Sudduth Developers in Greer, S.C., planned to bid on the Cat 621E scraper to use on a project they just landed back home.
Rhett and Sampson Parker and Todd Cooper, all of Drake Grading in Midland, N.C.




Today's top stories

Construction Progresses On Des Moines University's New $250M Campus

VIDEO: Industry Professionals Gather for 47th Annual World of Concrete 2022 Show

Trimble Introduces Next Generation 3D Paving Control System for Asphalt Compactors

Shelly and Sands Makes Improvements to I-70 in Ohio

Husqvarna Introduces New Range of DXR Robots

Johnsburg Diesel Equipment Technology Earns AED Foundation Recognition

Empire Orders Magni Rotating Telehandlers to Meet Demand

ASCE Announces Outstanding Projects, Leaders Award Winners



 

Read more about...

Auctions Iron Auction Group North Carolina






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo