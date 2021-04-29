Our Main Office
On April 22, Iron Auction Group held an absolute Inventory Reduction Auction for R&T Grading and Rucker Farms in Pelion, S.C. The auction featured a great lineup of construction and farm equipment, trucks, trailers and more. Almost 900 bidders from 18 countries and 48 U.S. States attended the sale. CEG
