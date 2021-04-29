Equipmentdown-arrow
Iron Auction Group Hosts Absolute Inventory Reduction Sale in Pelion

Thu April 29, 2021 - Southeast Edition #9
CEG


On April 22, Iron Auction Group held an absolute Inventory Reduction Auction for R&T Grading and Rucker Farms in Pelion, S.C. The auction featured a great lineup of construction and farm equipment, trucks, trailers and more. Almost 900 bidders from 18 countries and 48 U.S. States attended the sale. CEG

(L-R) are Ryan and Tony Rucker of R&T Grading in Pelion, S.C.; Kelly Green of Trans–Tel Inc. in Pelion, S.C.; and Iron Auction Group’s Ross McMillan, Jared McGaffee Mike Finley and Matt McGaffee.
On April 22, Iron Auction Group held an absolute Inventory Reduction Auction for R&T Grading and Rucker Farms in Pelion, S.C.
Iron Auction Group’s Matt McGaffee (L) catches up with Jeff Hylton of Jennmar.
Candi Ashy (L) and Heather Hall registered the bidders and answered all of the questions with a smile.
(L-R) are Dick Mizzell of Heavy Equipment Consulting in Lexington, S.C., and George and Brett Hair, both of Hair & Sons Trucking in St. Matthews, S.C.
E.B. Atkins (L) of E.B. Atkins Construction in Columbia, S.C., and Robert Armstrong of Armstrong Contractors in Columbia, S.C., both visited the auction.
(L-R) are Kenny Fallow and Jim Pasko, both of Eagle Excavating in Lexington, S.C., and Rick Thain of Southern Quality Trucks in Lexington, S.C.
Clayton Trapp of Trapp Construction in Blythewood, S.C., inspects the undercarriage of this Cat D5G LGP dozer. He thought it was in good shape and planned to bid on it.
Chris Marion (L) and David Motes, both of Kenny Ring Grading in Carthage, N.C., are looking over the grapple root rake on an excavator.
The auction featured a great lineup of construction and farm equipment, trucks, trailers and more.




