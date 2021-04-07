Iron Bound Auctions held a two-day sale on March 23 to 24 at its main site in Seminole, Texas.

Sales Manager Tony Peters reported almost 1,100 lots were sold over two days. The auction was a live event, with bidding available online as well. Peters said currently more than half of Iron Bound's successful bids are placed online.

Day one of the auction featured a huge selection of construction equipment, including many late model Cat, Komatsu and Deere machines.

Trucks and agricultural equipment were sold on the second day. CEG

