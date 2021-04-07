Equipmentdown-arrow
Iron Bound Auctions Hosts Two-Day Sale in Seminole, Texas

Wed April 07, 2021 - West Edition #8
CEG


Iron Bound Auctions held a two-day sale on March 23 to 24 at its main site in Seminole, Texas.

Sales Manager Tony Peters reported almost 1,100 lots were sold over two days. The auction was a live event, with bidding available online as well. Peters said currently more than half of Iron Bound's successful bids are placed online.

Day one of the auction featured a huge selection of construction equipment, including many late model Cat, Komatsu and Deere machines.

Trucks and agricultural equipment were sold on the second day. CEG

Buyers found a big selection of late-model, low-hour backhoe loaders at the sale.
There was yellow iron a plenty up for sale at Iron Bound’s two-day sale in Seminole, Texas.
Odessa, Texas, buyers Trini Romero (L) and Jose Zunia were meticulous in their inspection of the many skid steers available in Seminole but settled on this Deere 318G. Romero owns TR Welding service and Zunia operates Welding and Fence Construction.
Iron Bound Sales Manager Tony Peters (R) and contractor John Redecop discuss the day’s business outside the main ring at the Iron Bound site.
A good crowd of bidders was on hand for the two-day Iron Bound event in Seminole, Texas, March 23 to 24.
Even the ever-present West Texas tumbleweed found its way to the Seminole auction. These Allmand light towers were among the dozens sold at the auction.
In addition to construction equipment, Iron Bound sales feature a good selection of late-model trucks and ag equipment.
A buyer inspects an Eager Beaver goose neck trailer, one of many trailers up for sale at the auction.




Read more about...

