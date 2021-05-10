Equipmentdown-arrow
IRONEEZ Helps Supply Chains Move Online

Mon May 10, 2021 - Southeast Edition
IRONEEZ


IRONEEZ provides cloud based application with full featured search, scheduling, pricing and specification listings.
The contractor to contractor supply chain is rapidly moving online and owner operated rental exposure has not been visible until now. IRONEEZ.COM / IRONEEZ.CA closes that gap for three use cases.

The first is a link on your existing website to your dedicated rental store customized with your specific equipment images, colors and logos.

The second is a public nationwide searchable website with more than 25 categories and more than 400 equipment types. Equipment owners list their equipment with list pricing, standard images, details and specifications at no cost; equipment renters pay a nominal fee to search listings by area, schedule and minimize procurement time.

The third is for contractors who don't rent but need an internal equipment scheduling system for their own equipment fleet or want to add approved rental partners that their dispatchers and superintendents can directly schedule and communicate with.

IRONEEZ provides this cloud based application with full featured search, scheduling, pricing and specification listings by simply adding a link to your current web page. IRONEEZ merges contractor and web application experience to provide digital services to empower the contractor to contractor supply chain.

For more information, e-mail admin@ironeez.com.




