Ironmark Earthworks is leading the transformation of a 75-acre site into a collegiate sports complex in the Inland Empire. Engaged in earthwork, the company collaborates with Western Rentals for efficient equipment supply. The project includes creating a tunnel connection to the campus and repurposing materials for the landscape, marking a significant milestone for all involved.

Ironmark photo An overview of the 75-acre plot of land and the future home of a local college sports complex.

In the heart of the Inland Empire, a local college is expanding its footprint by developing a new sports complex.

The college recently acquired a 75-acre parcel of land. This site, a former water detention basin, is undergoing a significant transformation that will elevate it by about 25 ft. and lay the groundwork for a premier sports facility.

Ironmark Earthworks, a contractor specializing in earthwork, is spearheading the initial phase of the project.

According to Timothy Pontremoli, general superintendent of Ironmark Earthworks, "We're recycling all on-site material by crushing it to specific sizes and moving about 500,000 cubic yards of dirt. Once the land is cleared, filled and leveled, another contractor will take over to begin phase one construction."

This is the largest project for Ironmark Earthworks, a young and growing company just five years into its operations.

Its tasks include cutting, filling and replacing the rock, as well as processing the on-site material. The groundwork phase is preparing for the infrastructure for the park, which will feature a football field, baseball and softball stadiums, a soccer field, several buildings and a parking structure. Notably, the complex also will include a tunnel that connects the park to the main campus.

"At the end of phase one, we'll return to complete the fine grading and prepare the site for landscaping," Pontremoli said. "We're also setting aside large rocks and plants from the site to incorporate into the final landscape design."

A critical partner in Ironmark Earthwork's success on this project — and many others — has been Western Rentals and its sales rep, Jerry Blanks.

Nicasio Sandoval, Ironmark Earthwork's dispatcher, emphasized the role Western Rentals has played in ensuring efficiency and productivity.

"When I joined Ironmark, there wasn't a dedicated dispatcher, and equipment rentals were chaotic," he said. "I streamlined the process by building relationships with reliable vendors, and Western Rentals has become a key partner for us."

Western Rentals has supplied six major pieces of equipment for the project, including a water truck, two DEVELON DA45 articulated dump trucks, a DEVELON DA30 articulated dump truck and a DEVELON DL420 six-yard loader.

Sandoval highlighted the importance of reliable equipment:

"We've had a great experience with Western Rentals. Their service is prompt, and their deliveries are always on time. In our line of work, downtime for equipment repairs means lost money, and Western Rentals has been instrumental in minimizing those delays."

The efficiency demanded by this project is immense, with Ironmark processing 8,000 to 10,000 cu. yds. of dirt per day and 1,500 to 2,000 cu. yds. of rock. Beyond earthmoving, the team is implementing new drainage plans to divert water from the basin and sorting materials for later use. Larger rocks will be repurposed as decorative landscape elements around the complex.

Sandoval praised Western Rentals for helping Ironmark maintain its momentum.

"This job requires us to be incredibly efficient," he said. "Any downtime costs us significantly. Western Rentals ensures that our operators have the equipment they need to keep moving forward."

As CMC's ambitious sports complex project progresses, the partnership between Ironmark Earthworks and Western Rentals is a testament to the importance of reliable equipment and collaboration in tackling large-scale developments. The transformation of the 75-acre site is shaping up to be a milestone achievement for all involved.

(All photos courtesy of Ironmark.)

