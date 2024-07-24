Shutterstock photo

Gradall Industries LLC announced that ISG Infrastructure Solutions Group has become a distributor of Vacall jet/vac machines in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Georgia.

For 34 years, ISG was known as Virginia Public Works before evolving into ISG in 2019 to better reflect the company's commitment to providing and supporting a wider range of sales, rental and product support services to utilities, municipalities and contractors.

ISG owners Eric Rocchiccioli and Ben Jones both agreed adding Vacall to their lineup of products would help the company expand.

"With Vacall now under our umbrella of offered brands, ISG is in a position to not only grow our business but also increase market share in our region", said Rocchiccioli.

Jones added, "We're excited to partner with Vacall to deliver high-quality machines that are both easy to learn and easy to operate."

ISG has offices in Mooresville, N.C., and Mechanicsville, Va.

"We are very pleased to add ISG to our nationwide network of dedicated Vacall distributors," said Tod Ebetino, director of Vacall Products of Gradall Industries Inc. "ISG perfectly fits our idea that distributors need to share our commitment to making customers' work easier and more efficient with better machines and full factory support."

ISG is a primary source in its region for storm sewer drain cleaners, street sweepers, camera systems, road maintenance equipment and refuse trucks. Vacall products include AllJetVac combination jet-vac sewer cleaners, AllExcavate hydro and compressed air excavators, AllVac industrial vacuum machines and AllJet truck-mounted jetting machines. Vacall machines are widely recognized for superior jetting and vacuum power as well as ease of operation and maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

For example, Vacall combination sewer cleaners operate with just one engine, slashing fuel consumption, emissions and maintenance. Intelligent CAN-bus control systems optimize operational control and productivity monitoring, to optimize efficiency. And features like galvanized debris bodies and water tanks with lifetime warranties assure long machine working lives.

Vacall machines are designed, manufactured and supported by Gradall Industries LLC.

For more information, visit vacall.com and infrasolutionsgroup.com.

Today's top stories