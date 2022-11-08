Russel Pollack

Isuzu Motors America LLC PowerTrain Division announced the promotion of Russel Pollack to executive manager, distributor sales and business development. The appointment was made by Ken Martin, executive director, sales and SCM.

"In his new role, Russ will be responsible for managing the Isuzu Diesel Distributor network and the internal sales team supporting this activity. This assignment adds to his existing responsibilities of business development and power unit program management," said Martin.

"I'm excited to expand my responsibilities working closer with our distribution network to now include managing our distributor sales team," said Pollack. "I believe our distributor enhancement program has been a positive impact for our distribution base, expanding areas of responsibility with performing organizations and streamlining the sales and enhancement program under one divisional umbrella will also be a great advantage moving forward."

"In addition, Bob Links will continue as executive manager, OEM sales, in both streamlining OEM sales processes and heightening sales training activities for the sales team," said Martin.

"Sales training is something I really enjoy doing," said Links. "I am very excited to develop the Isuzu Diesel sales training modules and working, both internally with Isuzu people and with our distributors and OEMs, to improve the Isuzu sales process. Working with the large OEMs has and will continue to be something I enjoy and look forward to doing. I will work very closely with Russ and his team, and our distributors, to ensure we move Isuzu sales efforts together as one team."

For more information, visit www.isuzuengines.com.

Today's top stories