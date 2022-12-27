List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
ITD's ICONIC Program Looking for Construction Workers

Tue December 27, 2022 - West Edition #1
Idaho Transportation Department


The Lewiston training course, available to 20 people, will take place from April 17 to May 19. (Photo courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department.) Of the 105 class graduates in the past few years, 80 percent have found careers in the highway construction trades within 45 days of course completion. (Photo courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department.) On average in Idaho, the starting wages in the construction industry is typically around $40,000. Having experience in a construction trade can increase your annual earning by at least 20 percent. (Photo courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department.)

ITD's workforce development program ICONIC (Idaho Career Opportunities — Next In Construction) is seeking the next batch of construction operators to take part in a month-long training in Lewiston this spring. Heavy equipment operators, cement masons, carpenters, truck drivers and mechanics are some of the main skills that are taught during the course.

Of the 105 class graduates in the past few years, 80 percent have found careers in the highway construction trades within 45 days of course completion. On average in Idaho, the starting wages in the construction industry is typically around $40,000. Having experience in a construction trade can increase your annual earning by at least 20 percent.

The Lewiston training course, available to 20 people, will take place from April 17 to May 19. Although the class will be held in Lewiston, enrollment is available to anyone statewide who meets the criteria — at least 18 years of age, having a valid driver's license and able to pass a drug test. ITD also offers housing assistance to those coming from out of the region.

For more information, contact ITD's Office of Civil Rights at [email protected] Call/text to 208/908-2190.

For more information, visit https://itd.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/OJT-Brouchure-2023.pdf




