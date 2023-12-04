List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    J & J Equipment Holds Tymco Sweeper Training in Brewerton

    Mon December 04, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Superintendent’s Profile


    With a Tymco model 600 air sweeper (L-R) are George Lonergan, president of J & J Equipment; and Kevin Coons and Austin Williams, both of the village of Walton.(Superintendent’s Profile photo) Jeff O’Malley of Tymco addresses the proper approach to washing out a sweeper after use. (Superintendent’s Profile photo) More than 100 Tymco owners and operators from across New York State gathered at J & J Equipment for Tymco training. (Superintendent’s Profile photo) Warren Leonard of Tymco also offered valuable information on the proper maintenance and operation of Tymco sweepers.(Superintendent’s Profile photo) Taking a look at the Green Climbers line of tracked hillside mowers now available at J & J Equipment are Andrew Bergen (L) and John Corsi, both of the village of Minoa. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)

    J & J Equipment held a sweeper training day for Tymco air sweepers Nov. 8, 2023, at its Brewerton, N.Y., headquarters.

    The event had a great turnout with attendees traveling from all across the state to hear two guest speakers, Jeff O'Malley and Warren Leonard, speak on preventive maintenance and everyday care of the Tymco product. Topics included winterization of street sweepers, the usage of water for dust control, how to determine the right amount of water to use without making mud on the streets and overall; and how to optimize Tymco AirSweepers to have better and cleaner streets.

    "Every Tymco sweeper that we deliver comes with an in-person training session," said George Lonergan, president of J & J Equipment. "However, that's an awful lot of information for a customer to retain in one brief meeting. This training session was designed to recap the essentials and to go much deeper into other areas. It also gave us an opportunity to show off our facility and the capabilities of our service department."

    "The reception has been very good, and we plan on making this an annual event," he added.

    Lonergan and the staff of J & J Equipment have a very strong pedigree when it comes to Tymco sweepers. Lonergan has been involved with Tymco for 35 years, selling his first Tymco in 1988; since then, he has put 485 sweepers into the marketplace. Lonergan's father was the first Tymco dealer in New York State back in 1979.

    Not only does J & J Equipment sell and service Tymco sweepers, but the company also maintains an impressive rental fleet. P

    This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




