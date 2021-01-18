James River's newest location at 4161 Auburn Church Road, Garner, N.C.

James River Equipment (JRE), a construction and agricultural equipment dealership for Virginia and the Carolinas, announced the opening of its newest location at 4161 Auburn Church Road in Garner, N.C.

The new location will be a replacement to an existing facility becoming home to a growing team that will provide equipment sales, rental, parts, service and technology to the local community.

"We are proud to be a part of this expanding community. With our new facility, we look forward to providing more support to our customers with parts, service and cutting edge technology solutions," said Brian Dillenback, general manager of the Garner, N.C., location.

For years James River Equipment has served the Triangle community with equipment and technology from John Deere, Hitachi and a suite of other manufacturers. The new facility will help JRE be an even stronger partner to the area's construction, forestry and paving community, according to the company.

The location that JRE commissioned with the help of local contractors has 60,000 sq. ft. under-roof and sits on 25 acres.

For more information, visit www.JamesRiverEquipment.com.