James River Equipment Opens Alexandria, Va., Location

The new location will provide faster parts and, subsequently, better service to the entire D.C. Metro area. It also will have an on-site hydraulic hose machine for easy convenience and availability for the community.

James River Equipment (JRE), a John Deere equipment dealership, announced its new location at 4301 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304.

The new site will be James River Equipment's first in this area.

"We are hoping with this location that we can better support our customers that work in the city," said General Manager Brad Burruss.

"We find that a large portion of our customers travel to the D.C. metro area, and when they need parts, have to make a two-hour round trip to get parts from us. The same goes for our service department.

"With the new store, we should be able to get more field jobs completed in a day and get parts faster to the D.C. metro area."

JRE invests millions of dollars across the organization in training, tooling and parts inventory, always keeping the communities it serves as the focal point.

The final piece in the key to JRE's success is giving each location's management team the ability and authority to make the best decision at the local level, according to the company. The company trusts that nobody knows the areas it serves better than the citizens that live in it, and James River employees always look to learn from their communities.

For more information, call 517/483-2444, email Brad Burruss (General Manager) at Brad.Burruss@JamesRiverEquipment.com or visit www.jamesriverequipment.com.