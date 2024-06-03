List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    James River Equipment, ShoulderMaster Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Road Construction Offerings

    Mon June 03, 2024 - National Edition
    ShoulderMaster


    Shutterstock photo

    James River Equipment and ShoulderMaster have announced a new partnership to enhance their offerings in the road construction industry.

    With 44 locations across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia, James River Equipment is one of the USA's largest John Deere dealerships and a key strategic partner for ShoulderMaster USA distribution growth.

    The history of James River Equipment dates back to 1926 when Rudolph Romer, great-grandfather of current president Mark Romer, opened a John Deere dealership in Holly, Colo. Despite the challenges of the Great Depression, the dealership prospered due to its commitment to customers.

    This foundation of offering quality products and exceptional customer service was expanded eastward in 1977 when the Romer family purchased a dealership in Virginia, creating James River Equipment.

    ShoulderMaster has established a solid reputation for promoting sustainability by reducing the need for raw materials, optimizing operator efficiency and achieving notable fuel savings across its product line. Coupled with enhanced operator safety practices and minimized road user disruptions, ShoulderMaster is swiftly becoming the new industry benchmark.

    This collaboration is set to benefit customers by combining James River Equipment's extensive distribution network and customer service expertise with ShoulderMaster's cutting-edge machinery, known for improving road safety and construction efficiency. This move is part of ShoulderMaster's strategic growth in the U.S. market, aligning with its commitment to industry-leading innovation with highly respected distribution partners.

    "We are very excited by the opportunity to partner with James River Equipment, a company known for its dedication to customer satisfaction and industry-leading equipment solutions," said Craig Pinson, managing director of ShoulderMaster. "Together, we will provide customers with access to the latest innovations in equipment attachments, helping them achieve greater success in their operations."

    John Grantier, vice president of sales at James River Equipment, added, "We are focused on offering products that aid in helping our customers grow their business profitably. We believe the ShoulderMaster products fit perfectly with our John Deere Compact Construction Equipment customers and our road-building customers throughout Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia."

    For more information, visit www.jamesriverequipment.com and www.shouldermasterus.com.




    Today's top stories

    Clean Energy Programs Need Long Look at Infrastructure, Regulation, Logistics

    Ardent Co. Brings Safety Improvements Along MD 500

    When Accuracy Matters Most: Three Reasons Why Grade Indication Technology Is Worth the Investment

    FAE Welcomes Dealers to Paving Products Training Session

    Federal Government to Invest $75M to Build Computer Chip Part Factory in Georgia

    Long-Time Sales Rep Retires From Westchester Tractor

    Maryland Officials Open Bid Period on Designing, Building New Key Bridge in Baltimore

    New Beginning in South, Southwest Philly



     

    Read more about...

    Business News James River Equipment ShoulderMaster






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA