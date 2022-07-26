Primarily, J&B Heavy Haul services the civil, power, petrochemical and manufacturing markets. The company already has well over 1,000 hours on its new 175|AT, utilizing it for its taxi rental fleet that services a 250-mi. range from Oklahoma City.

Primarily, J&B Heavy Haul services the civil, power, petrochemical and manufacturing markets. The company already has well over 1,000 hours on its new 175|AT, utilizing it for its taxi rental fleet that services a 250-mi. range from Oklahoma City.

J&B Heavy Haul recently completed a 140,000 lb. transformer lift in Bentonville, Ark., with its 175|AT using a self-propelled modular transport (SPMT). Due to the tight nature of power stations, J&B has been able to utilize a transport trailer, lift the heavy transformer onto an SPMT with the 175AT, and then utilize a "jack and slide" method for positioning the transformer over a concrete pad and into its final position.

"Primarily, we like doing the transformer stuff but this 175 gets around town really well, and its chart without all the counterweight is really good. That's what we like about it," said Tra Neal, fleet manager of J&B Heavy Haul.

On a separate transformer lift in Hennessey, Okla., J&B Heavy Haul lifted a 70,000 lb. transformer at a 40 ft. radius for a substation where a transformer had blown and needed repairs.

Versatility

"We rent this 175 down from time to time; you can send it out without any additional trucks and cover a lot of work. With just the weight on the deck it will out lift a lot of bigger cranes, mostly because of the weight of the bigger cranes' boom," said Neal.

"We lift a lot of heavy stuff at close radius and you can get 80,000 easily right off the back of the 175AT. That helps us a lot with the trucking stuff because we can usually get close, we just need to pick it up and load out."

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

