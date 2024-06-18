List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Jane Halfpenny Appointed Sales Director for EMEA, Southeast Asia

    Tue June 18, 2024 - National Edition
    McCloskey International


    Jane Halfpenny
    Photo courtesy of McCloskey International
    Jane Halfpenny

    McCloskey International announced the appointment of Jane Halfpenny as sales director – EMEA and Southeast Asia. Halfpenny is responsible for sales activities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well countries in the Southeast Asia region.

    Halfpenny joins McCloskey International with over 10-years experience in the global heavy construction equipment sector. Throughout her career she has held roles across sales, distribution and marketing on the OEM side for companies such as Hyundai Infracore and CNH Industrial, as well as in commercial vehicle and financial services.

    "I am pleased to welcome Jane to McCloskey International and am thrilled to have her leading the EMEA and SE Asia sales teams," said Anthony Bouvie, VP Sales & Marketing — MPP Global. "Jane's wealth of experience within global organizations will provide the leadership to grow within some of the most important markets for McCloskey, in addition to bringing us closer to our distributors and customers."

    In her role, Halfpenny will lead the regional sales teams, sales development and dealer growth for McCloskey International.

    "I am looking forward to Hillhead 2024 where I can meet as many of the McCloskey team, dealers and customers as possible," said Halfpenny. "I'm also keen to speak to prospective dealers interested to serve markets where we are seeking to develop our distribution."

    Halfpenny will be based out of the United Kingdom and can be reach at +44 7385 425 832 or [email protected]. The appointment became effective June 3, 2024.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




