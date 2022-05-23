List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
JAX Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

Mon May 23, 2022 - Midwest Edition
JAX


The 120,000-sq.-ft.-facility will be located in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and will include a two-story office space as well as large production and distribution spaces.
The 120,000-sq.-ft.-facility will be located in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and will include a two-story office space as well as large production and distribution spaces.
JAX INC., an industry leader in specialty lubricants, broke ground April 26, 2022, on its new corporate headquarters.

The 120,000-sq.-ft.-facility will be located in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and will include a two-story office space as well as large production and distribution spaces.

JAX INC., an industry leader in specialty lubricants, broke ground April 26, 2022, on its new corporate headquarters.

The 120,000-sq.-ft.-facility will be located in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and will include a two-story office space as well as large production and distribution spaces.

Berghammer Construction Corporation is the general contractor, and completion of the new facility is planned for spring 2023. The existing JAX Menomonee Falls location will continue to function as a production and research and development facility.

"We are excited to invest in the future of our employees, customers and community," said Kyle Peter, president, JAX. "This facility will allow us to expand production, innovation capabilities, and grow with the future demands of our customers."

About JAX Inc.

JAX INC. is a U.S.-based industrial lubricant manufacturer with expertise formulating high-performance synthetic lubricants, fleet and heavy-duty lubricants, industrial lubricants, biodegradable lubricants and food-grade lubricants.

Since 1955, JAX has earned a worldwide reputation as a leader in emergent lubrication technology, helping organizations realize operational cost savings through extended equipment life, reduced downtime and increased productivity.

For more information, visit jax.com.




