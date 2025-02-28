J.B. Poindexter & Co marks 40 years in business by focusing on integration among its nine units to enhance customer service and product offerings.

J.B. Poindexter & Co photo John B. Poindexter

At Work Truck Week 2025, J.B. Poindexter & Co Inc. will celebrate its 40th year of providing customer service, delivered through its nine business units. With over 500 years of combined experience, JBPCO's business units have provided commercial truck bodies and accessories, with access to service, parts and upfit locations nationwide. Booth #601, Press Conference Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Over the past 40 years, JBPCO has created a portfolio of businesses for manufacturing commercial trucks and truck bodies, specialty vehicles, upfit and accessories, as well as pick-up truck covers and accessories, industrial vehicle storage and shelving, funeral coaches, limousines, specialty industrial parts and expandable foam packaging.

"The strength of JBPCO lies in the intentional integration of our commercial vehicle business units including Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson, Reading Truck, Masterack and Leer," says Norb Markert, president and COO, JBPCO. "Collectively, we can provide customers with engineered and tailormade solutions. In addition, we now have a dedicated centralized team at JBPCO that invests in the technology and build-out capabilities of each business unit to enhance quality and customer service through an integrated supply chain and operations plan."

Supporting the overall integration strategy is EAVX, JBPCO's technology and innovation hub, introduced in 2021. "EAVX has a dedicated research team that collaborates with chassis partners and technology suppliers to optimize the design, technology and manufacture of next-generation vehicles," says Mark Hope, EAVX president and COO. "EAVX's proprietary VX technology introduces a digital vehicle intelligence system that unites technologies such as security, enhanced awareness and efficient power solutions to give drivers and fleet owners a single access point for managing and monitoring real-time insights."

Known for developing solutions and the entrepreneurial style of its leadership team, the company has grown and thrived, since its first acquisition in 1985 under the vision of founder, CEO and Chairman John B. Poindexter. "Our success over the last four decades is built on the trust we've earned form our customers, the dedication of our team members and the strength of our enduring partnerships," said Poindexter. "By integrating across business units, we are stronger together."

"Our large North American footprint, ample production capacity and established supply base are key differentiators within the industry. The benefits of integration between the business units are underscored by enhanced accessibility to parts and upfit accessories through ecommerce sites, including delivery from multiple locations nationwide," said the company. "Our development capabilities, supported by more than 250 engineers and designers, coupled with support by EAVX, enables customers to access the most innovative and advanced products along with the support they need."

Among its business units, JBPCO has a presence in multiple commercial trucking segments including commercial truck bodies, step vans, work trucks, truck upfits and accessories:

• Morgan Truck Body has 3000 team members across 14 manufacturing locations and eight service centers in North America;

• Morgan Olson accounts for nearly 70 percent of step vans in North America;

• LEER represents 60 percent market-share of commercial truck caps in North America;

• Masterack upfits more than 8,000 work trucks and vans annually with more than 260 authorized distributors; and

• Reading Truck service bodies account for 35 percent of the US market for service truck and van bodies

