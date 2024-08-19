List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Jeff Jones Joins Staff of J.M. Wood Auction

    Jeff Jones has joined JM Wood Auction as a Southeast regional manager, bringing 20 years of experience in the machinery business. Based in South Carolina, he will assist clients in buying and selling equipment, drawing on his expertise in new and used machinery cycles. JM Wood Auction is thrilled to welcome Jones to their team, recognizing his integrity and vast knowledge in the field.

    Mon August 19, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    JM Wood Auction


    Jeff Jones
    Photo courtesy of J.M. Wood Auction
    Jeff Jones

    Jeff Jones recently joined the staff of J.M. Wood Auction, based in Montgomery, Ala., as a Southeast regional manager. Jones will be based in Sumter, S.C., and will serve J.M. Wood customers primarily in the South Carolina area along with working with OEM dealers.

    Representatives of J.M. Wood Auction said that Jones will be a great asset to his clients with his 20 year background background in both the new and used sides of the machinery business working for the the same Cat dealer since 2004.

    As a previous territory manager, rental store manager, and most recently used sales and purchasing, he understands the complete life cycle of a machine and can share his knowledge with other contractors for determining when to sell — and when to buy.

    "We have known Jeff for many years since The Cat Rental Store days in the early 2000's and most recently coming to the auction as a buyer and a seller. Jeff has always carried himself with integrity and his knowledge of machinery is very impressive. We are very excited to have Jeff on our team," said J.M. Wood's Russ Wood.

    J.M. Wood's Bryant Wood added, "We were excited when the opportunity presented itself for Jeff to bring his reputation and extensive working knowledge of machinery to our buyers and sellers. Jeff will be a great addition."




