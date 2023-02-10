List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Jeff Martin Auctioneeers Readies for Three-Day Florida Auctions

Fri February 10, 2023 - National Edition


Jeff Martin Auctioneers will kick off its annual winter auctions Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

The three-day sale will feature four rings each day with more than 6,000 total items going on the block. Day one will feature construction & construction support equipment.

The auction facility is located at 5000 Oren Brown Road in Kissimmee, Fla., at the intersection of Oren Brown Road and Poinciana Boulevard. For more information, visit www.jmaflorida.com.




