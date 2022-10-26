Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed October 26, 2022 - Midwest Edition #22
Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Upper Midwest Fall Construction Equipment and Truck auction on Oct. 4 at its facility in Glencoe, Minn. Items were also available for bidders participating online.
The sale featured equipment from large fleets, government agencies, farms and construction companies and included skid steers, excavators, backhoes, wheel loaders, trucks and more from manufacturers including John Deere, Komatsu, Case, Bobcat, Takeuchi, Mack and more.
For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG