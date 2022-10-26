List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Jeff Martin Auctioneers Conducts Upper Midwest Fall Sale

Wed October 26, 2022 - Midwest Edition #22
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Upper Midwest Fall Construction Equipment and Truck auction on Oct. 4 at its facility in Glencoe, Minn. Items were also available for bidders participating online.

The sale featured equipment from large fleets, government agencies, farms and construction companies and included skid steers, excavators, backhoes, wheel loaders, trucks and more from manufacturers including John Deere, Komatsu, Case, Bobcat, Takeuchi, Mack and more.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

The Jeff Martin Upper Midwest auction team (CEG photo)
A huge truck lot was up for auction. (CEG photo)
Jeff Martin staff quickly registered attendees for the auction. (CEG photo)
The Jeff Martin auction staff greeted everyone with a smile. (CEG photo)
The auctioneer calls out bids during the auction. (CEG photo)
Plenty of attachments were available for customers to bid on. (CEG photo)
This John Deere 344H wheel loader was a popular item. (CEG photo)
One of the items up for bid was this JLG lift. (CEG photo)
Dustin Doocy, Jeff Martin sales director, upper Midwest. (CEG photo)




