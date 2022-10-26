Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Upper Midwest Fall Construction Equipment and Truck auction on Oct. 4 at its facility in Glencoe, Minn. Items were also available for bidders participating online.

The sale featured equipment from large fleets, government agencies, farms and construction companies and included skid steers, excavators, backhoes, wheel loaders, trucks and more from manufacturers including John Deere, Komatsu, Case, Bobcat, Takeuchi, Mack and more.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

