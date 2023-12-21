Construction Equipment Guide
Thu December 21, 2023 - Southeast Edition #26
Jeff Martin Auctioneers held a successful auction Dec. 19, 2023, for Landcrafters Sitework & Development in Mooresville, N.C.
The 481 lots attracted many bidders, including premier contractors in the Carolinas, as well as bidders from 12 counties and 43 states. Popular were the low-hour 2021 and 2022 Komatsu dozers and excavators, as well as Hitachi and Cat machines. CEG