Jeff Martin Auctioneers held a successful auction Dec. 19, 2023, for Landcrafters Sitework & Development in Mooresville, N.C.

The 481 lots attracted many bidders, including premier contractors in the Carolinas, as well as bidders from 12 counties and 43 states. Popular were the low-hour 2021 and 2022 Komatsu dozers and excavators, as well as Hitachi and Cat machines. CEG

