List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Auction for Landcrafters

    Thu December 21, 2023 - Southeast Edition #26
    CEG


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers held a successful auction Dec. 19, 2023, for Landcrafters Sitework & Development in Mooresville, N.C.

    The 481 lots attracted many bidders, including premier contractors in the Carolinas, as well as bidders from 12 counties and 43 states. Popular were the low-hour 2021 and 2022 Komatsu dozers and excavators, as well as Hitachi and Cat machines. CEG

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    Dan Wilcox (L) and Jeff Oakley, both of Wilcox & Company in Midland, N.C., looked over this Cat 815F compactor and planned to bid on it. (CEG photo)
    Richard and Rick Sowers of Sowers Construction Company in Mt Airy, N.C., planned to bid on the 2022 Komatsu D61 dozers and the 2022 Komatsu PC210 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Robert Simcox Jr. and Sr. of Land Clearing Solutions in Mount Ulla, N.C., were the high bidders on this Cat D7 dozer. (CEG photo)
    The auction included these 2022 Komatsu D61PX-24 dozers that were all in job ready condition. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin (C) is flanked by Michael Wetter (L) and Chris Stockley, both of Landcrafters Sitework & Development. (CEG photo)
    The auction featured well maintained Hitachi and Caterpillar excavators. (CEG photo)
    The compact track loaders and skid steer loaders attracted the interest of many bidders. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Alan Barfield, Barfield Grading in Ft Mill, S.C.; and Tony Bradley and Jordan Wike, both of Linder Industrial Machinery. Garfield planned to bid on this 2022 Komatsu PC210 excavator. (CEG photo)
    It was a cold day in Mooresville, N.C., for the auction, but Jeff Martin Auctioneers kept everyone comfortable and made videos of all the machines. It was standing room only for the well-attended auction. (CEG photo)
    Ringman Jason Stribling found the high bidder on this Cat D7 dozer. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Build Westville JV Builds $1.2M Indiana Correctional Facility

    Crews Craft New D.C. 'Front Door'

    NFL's Baltimore Ravens Plan to Begin Three-Year Effort in 2024 to Upgrade Stadium

    DEVELON Makes Debut at World of Asphalt 2024

    Platinum Edition Celebrates 70 Years of JCB Backhoe Innovation

    Iron Auction Group Holds December Sale in Midland, N.C.

    Hills Machinery to Carry Bergmann Products in Virginia

    Werk-Brau D-Lock Tilt Coupler Enhances Excavator Productivity



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc North Carolina






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA