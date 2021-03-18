Equipmentdown-arrow
Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Four-Day Brooklyn, Miss., Sale; Embraces Its Strong Online Purchasing Presence

Thu March 18, 2021 - Southeast Edition #6
CEG


Less than a month after its successful 4-day auction in Kissimmee, Fla., Jeff Martin Auctioneers was back at its Brooklyn, Miss., auction sale site on March 5 and 6.

A tremendous crowd turned out for back-to-back picture-perfect southern Mississippi days with some fast-paced bidding action, including a strong online presence. Pre-owned yellow iron, aerials, mini/compact machines, backhoe-loaders, road building machines, heavy duty trucks and much-much more made this sale another huge success.

Auction attendee Dale Rowden of Rowden & Sons, Farmington, Ga., said he was looking at excavators — but primarily a good buy.

"Jeff always has a good variety of things at his auctions. Anything that rolls or crawls and will make us a dollar, I'm interested," added Rowden. CEG

Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12

A tremendous crowd came out for the auction’s start on Day 1.
Getting their thoughts together before the auctioning got under way (L-R) are Dewayne Patterson, River Road Sand & Gravel, Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Johnny Nelson and Jonathan Reid of Nelson Construction, also based in Hattiesburg.
Early morning machine inspections were being conducted on equipment day.
There was a large collection of day cabs up for grabs.
The line-up of lifts drew a strong group of bidders.
Interested in some of the excavators about to be auctioned (L-R) are Gary Horton, GMH Hauling, Wilmer, Ala.; and Landon Mitchaim and Ed Turner of John G. Walton Construction, Mobile, Ala.
Test operating some of the mini excavators in the sale line-up is Jack Patterson of Southern Tree & Turf, Long Beach, Miss.
(L-R): Randy and Diane Cowart of R&J Construction, Lucedale, Miss., and their friends, Janice Bozeman and Kenneth Bishop of Philadelphia, Miss., enjoy their day of equipment auctioning.
Discussing their thoughts of this Cat D4J2 (L-R) are Kim Ducote, C & K Transportation, Folsom, La.; Greg Williams, Williams Dozer Service, Neely, Miss.; and Troy Nicholson, an independent contractor based in Franklinton, La.
Tim Spencer of Spencer Ready Mix of Jackson, Miss., does a complete “stem to stern” inspection of this Komatsu PC210LC excavator.
Farming and timber harvesting contractors Mike Turner (L) and Frankie Massey, of Lucedale, Miss., talk about a Link-Belt 160LX excavator of mutual interest.
Watching the auction action from the comfort of their golf cart parked inside the auction facility are Tammy Sutton (L) and Dale Rowden of Rowden & Sons, Farmington, Ga.




