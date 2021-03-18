Less than a month after its successful 4-day auction in Kissimmee, Fla., Jeff Martin Auctioneers was back at its Brooklyn, Miss., auction sale site on March 5 and 6.

A tremendous crowd turned out for back-to-back picture-perfect southern Mississippi days with some fast-paced bidding action, including a strong online presence. Pre-owned yellow iron, aerials, mini/compact machines, backhoe-loaders, road building machines, heavy duty trucks and much-much more made this sale another huge success.

Auction attendee Dale Rowden of Rowden & Sons, Farmington, Ga., said he was looking at excavators — but primarily a good buy.

"Jeff always has a good variety of things at his auctions. Anything that rolls or crawls and will make us a dollar, I'm interested," added Rowden. CEG

