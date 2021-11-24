Jeff Martin Auctioneers had two perfect days of weather for its Brooklyn, Miss., sale on Nov. 12 and 13 and a terrific crowd turned out to bid.

The line-up included heavy equipment, aerial lifts, mini/compact machines, backhoe-loaders, road building equipment, heavy duty trucks and much-much more. In addition to the large onsite participation, a strong online presence kept the bidding at a continuous brisk pace.

