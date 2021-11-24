List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Its Latest Nov. Sale in Brooklyn, Miss.

Wed November 24, 2021 - Southeast Edition #24
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers had two perfect days of weather for its Brooklyn, Miss., sale on Nov. 12 and 13 and a terrific crowd turned out to bid.

The line-up included heavy equipment, aerial lifts, mini/compact machines, backhoe-loaders, road building equipment, heavy duty trucks and much-much more. In addition to the large onsite participation, a strong online presence kept the bidding at a continuous brisk pace.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Extremely interested in a nice Cat 312F GC model excavator (L-R) are Chris Dill and Chris Dill Sr., both of Dill Land Services, New Orleans, La., and Armand Mataya, Marine Systems Inc., Belle Chasse, La.
“Digging in” to a serious inspection of a Cat 312 excavator are Kirby McLemore (L) of McLemore Farms and Brett Fletcher of Brett Fletcher Farms, farmers based in Gilbert, La.
Ready and waiting for the auction truck to roll up and an opportunity for a deal on a dozer (or two) are Sam Styron (L) and his grandson, Brian LaCoste, of H&W Services, Foley, Ala.
Just after 9 a.m. on equipment day, the crowd of registered bidders was stacked deep and ready to buy.
Regular buyers at the Brooklyn, Miss., sales, Charles Bourgeois (L) and Owen Kosbab of Bourgeois Trucking & Equipment, Waveland, Miss., open up a Cat excavator for an overall machine assessment.
Gulf Coast attendees looking to catch some machine bargains (L-R) included: Jeff Johnson and Troy Businelle of Double Time Construction, Biloxi, Miss., and Rocky Migues of LRR Trucking, D’Iberville, Miss.
Jumping from excavator-to-excavator for inspections is John Larkowski of Deep South Land Clearing, Poplarville, Miss.
Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ Richard Smith (L) and regular customer Brent Beverly of BTM Machinery, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., enjoy some conversation time before the sale gets under way.
Veterans are always the VIPs at every auction and Jeff Martin makes sure to acknowledge and applaud all veterans before the sale gets under way.




