Fresh off a successful four-day auction in Kissimmee, Fla., Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its first 2020 auction at its Brooklyn, Miss., facility on March 6 and 7. An outstanding crowd of on-site registered bidders, as well as online internet bidders during both days were vying for a high-quality lineup of pre-owned yellow iron, aerials, mini/compact machines, backhoe loaders, road building machines, heavy duty trucks and trailers and more.