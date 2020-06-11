Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Sale in Brooklyn, Miss.

For nearly two-and-a-half months, Jeff Martin Auctioneers has been conducting weekly successful online auctions, many of which had originally been scheduled as live auctions. Its last onsite auction was in mid-March in Tupelo, Miss., and now it was able to go live with a sale at its Brooklyn, Miss., facility on May 29 and May 30.

All necessary safety protocols were in place including washing and sanitizing stations, social distancing signage and requests, increased cleaning staffing, masks, temperature checks, and all required measures for complete health and safety all attendees.

"It's really good to have the crowd back out and have everyone understanding what we're doing here," Jeff Martin said. "Our country needs to continue to operate and we're trying to watch out for each other. This is living proof of the resiliency of America here. We've seen a tremendous increase in online registrations, about an 80 percent increase over the last 60 days. CEG