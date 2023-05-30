(L-R) are Sergeant First Class ER "Butch" Graham; Sergeant Rafael Elias; Command Sergeant Major Ray Williams; and Major Charles Watts.

The purpose of Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. is to support veterans.

In keeping with the lofty goals and to honor the men and women that have bravely served the country, Jeff and Kellie Martin and Jeff Martin Auctioneers team were honored to present to the Special Forces Association — Chapter 32-50 Oklahoma a sound system for it to use during its monthly meetings and other functions.

Butch Graham, who is part of the Jeff Martin Auctioneers sales team, and this Elite Green Beret Troop members were on hand to accept the gift. The chapter expressed gratitude for the system and how it will improve their meetings as they work to support veterans from all U.S. conflicts.

"These brave men and women sacrificed all they loved so we can do what we love daily," said Jeff Martin, president and CEO. "Because of these American heroes past and present, our family-owned auction company has the opportunity to grow and thrive. Kellie and I are thankful that we have the means and opportunity to give back."

