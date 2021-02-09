Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its live, in-person Florida Auctions Feb. 8 through Feb. 10, 2021, in Kissimmee, Fla. Bidders from around the United States and the world, including Central and South America, as well as the United Kingdom, participated in the auctions. During the three-day auction, bidders vied for a wide array of equipment from many major manufacturers, including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, John Deere, Bobcat, Doosan, Takeuchi, Hitachi, Case, Kobelco, Link-Belt and much more. Although the auctions also were conducted online, many attendees expressed not only their enthusiasm for the live, in-person auctions, but also their gratitude to Jeff Martin Auctioneers for conducting the physical auctions as well as providing as safe environment to participate.

