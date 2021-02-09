Equipmentdown-arrow
VIDEO: Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Annual Live, In-Person Florida Auctions

Tue February 09, 2021 - National Edition
CEG


Most of the Jeff Martin Auctioneers staff gather for a meeting prior to the start of the auction. This Bobcat E42 compact excavator gets a workout as buyers from across the world gather for the world’s largest equipment sale. The professionals at Jeff Martin Auctioneers work hard to ensure each lot brings top dollar. This collection of Komatsu and Kobelco excavators was just a small selection of the huge variety of excavators that were available at this year’s sale. Jeff Martin checks in on bidder registration. (L-R) are Jenny Arellano, Niki Shelbourn, Stephanie Patterson, Cyndi Waller, Flavia Pinto and Jeff Martin Trevor (L) and Derek Keys of EPS Limited in the U.K. have been coming to the auction for many years Donnie Gaylord and Laura Pierce of M&G Excavating, Pine Valley, N.Y., were looking over the pavers and liked this LeeBoy 7000. The crowd gathers at the beginning of Day One of the sale. Fred (L) and Junior Bowers, both of Roger Bowers & Sons Construction, Kau Kauna, Wis., look over this Trojan hammer, which can work on Caterpillar, Komatsu, Kobelco, Case, Deere and Doosan excavators. Doug Stapleton of Jonco Sales in Orlando stands in a field of Teran buckets. Wagner Mello (L) and Roberto Andrade, both of Eleven Transport, Kissimmee, Fla., check out a Dynapac roller and said tehy planned to bid on it. Attachments for every make and model of machine available are sold to the highest bidder Greg Zuiderveen (L) of Jeff Martin Auctioneers speaks with Gavrie Whitlock of Nasser Heavy Equipment, Lawrenceville, Ga., about these Volvo trucks. Checking out the double drum rollers are Michelle and Scott Falbo of El Grande Industries. Donora, Pa. A nice selection of water trucks was available to the highest bidders during teh Jeff Martin sales. Bidders could vie for several motorgraders at the Jeff Martin Florida Auctions in Kissimmee. Looking for excavators? Well, the Jeff Martin Auctioneers Florida Auctions was the place to be. Checking out one of the quality wheel loaders at this year’s sale — a Caterpillar 924K — are Ron Bieri (L) of Ron Bieri Excavation, Pigeon, Mich., and Tony Deosaran of Quality Heavy Equipiment, Lima, Ohio. Along with every category of earthmoving, paving and lifting equipment, just about anything else can show up at Jeff Martin‘s annual February sale — and that’s no bull. Gavin Whitlock of Nasser Equipment in the Atlanta. Ga., area takes a moment for a photo after inspecting a Volvo A350. Discussing this Doosan DL 200 are Greg Peterson (L) from Waukegan, Wis., and Aron Hall from Wausau, Wis. The year’s sale featured a nice selection of recycling equipment, including this Peterson 5400 horizontal wood processor. This Komatsu D51PXi was among the extensive crawler dozer lineup at Jeff Martin’s Florida auctions A large crowd gathers for the start of the Jeff Martin sale in Kissimmee, Fla.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its live, in-person Florida Auctions Feb. 8 through Feb. 10, 2021, in Kissimmee, Fla. Bidders from around the United States and the world, including Central and South America, as well as the United Kingdom, participated in the auctions. During the three-day auction, bidders vied for a wide array of equipment from many major manufacturers, including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, John Deere, Bobcat, Doosan, Takeuchi, Hitachi, Case, Kobelco, Link-Belt and much more. Although the auctions also were conducted online, many attendees expressed not only their enthusiasm for the live, in-person auctions, but also their gratitude to Jeff Martin Auctioneers for conducting the physical auctions as well as providing as safe environment to participate.

