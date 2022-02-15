Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its annual winter auction Feb. 14 to 16, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla.

The auction featured three bidding rings for each of the three days during which thousands of different types of construction and support equipment was sold to the highest bidder. During the sales, Jeff Martin Auctioneers also provided bidders with a special opportunity to bid on a custom-modified Harley Davidson motorcycle — the winning bid of $50,000 benefited K9s for Warriors, which is a charity and veterans service organization that provides service dogs to veterans.

"To be able to provide a highly trained service animal who is also a companion to our veterans is important to us as a family and a company," said Jeff Martin, CEO and president of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "Our soldiers and veterans are willing to risk everything so we can have freedom. K9 for Warriors allows us, the people, a way to give back to our veterans."

"Last fall, Kellie [Martin] and I felt the call to give back," he added. "2021 was a year of tremendous growth and a blessing for our company, and we were both raised to give thanks. Our appreciation for our military and veterans and our love for our dogs came together in the K9 for Warriors Foundation. We set a goal to raise $100,000 for the year of 2022. We knew this was a big goal, but we also knew that we had generous bidders, sellers and staff."

Martin expressed gratitude to Michael Steel, a ringman, who offered to donate a motorcycle, restoration and paint job if the company would just buy the parts.

"In December, you, the Jeff Martin Auctioneers staff gifted us with a $5,000 donation to launch the campaign," Martin said. "Leading up to today, we raised money through the sale of hats and dog toys sold to our generous bidders. Today, because of all of you, we have raised $108,770. This was not an accident. Each and every one of you work long hours to set up this auction, provide excellent service to every seller, every buyer and person with outstanding customer service. We say, ‘Experience the Difference.' Because of you, we are going to change the lives of at least four veterans and their families. Whatever the Kissimmee auction does this year will pale in comparison to this." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories