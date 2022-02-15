List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Jeff Martin Holds Annual Florida Auctions in Kissimmee, Fla.

Tue February 15, 2022 - National Edition
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its annual winter auction Feb. 14 to 16, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla.

The auction featured three bidding rings for each of the three days during which thousands of different types of construction and support equipment was sold to the highest bidder. During the sales, Jeff Martin Auctioneers also provided bidders with a special opportunity to bid on a custom-modified Harley Davidson motorcycle — the winning bid of $50,000 benefited K9s for Warriors, which is a charity and veterans service organization that provides service dogs to veterans.

"To be able to provide a highly trained service animal who is also a companion to our veterans is important to us as a family and a company," said Jeff Martin, CEO and president of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "Our soldiers and veterans are willing to risk everything so we can have freedom. K9 for Warriors allows us, the people, a way to give back to our veterans."

"Last fall, Kellie [Martin] and I felt the call to give back," he added. "2021 was a year of tremendous growth and a blessing for our company, and we were both raised to give thanks. Our appreciation for our military and veterans and our love for our dogs came together in the K9 for Warriors Foundation. We set a goal to raise $100,000 for the year of 2022. We knew this was a big goal, but we also knew that we had generous bidders, sellers and staff."

Martin expressed gratitude to Michael Steel, a ringman, who offered to donate a motorcycle, restoration and paint job if the company would just buy the parts.

"In December, you, the Jeff Martin Auctioneers staff gifted us with a $5,000 donation to launch the campaign," Martin said. "Leading up to today, we raised money through the sale of hats and dog toys sold to our generous bidders. Today, because of all of you, we have raised $108,770. This was not an accident. Each and every one of you work long hours to set up this auction, provide excellent service to every seller, every buyer and person with outstanding customer service. We say, ‘Experience the Difference.' Because of you, we are going to change the lives of at least four veterans and their families. Whatever the Kissimmee auction does this year will pale in comparison to this." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

The Jeff Martin Auctioneers team is ready for successful Florida auctions.
(L-R): Craig Ferguson, Ferguson Equipment & Trailer Sales, Dover, Minn.; Mike Munroe, Valley Transportation Services Inc., Grand Meadow, Minn.; and Cole Ferguson, also of Ferguson Equipment & Trailer Sales.
(L-R): Craig and Scott Pondish of C&S Equipment in Mt. Holly, N.J. had the chance to catch up with an old friend, Richard Smith of Jeff Martin Auctioneers.
Small excavators are lined up and ready to find new owners.
Bidders at the Jeff Martin Auctioneers sales in Florida could vie for a wide selection of excavators.
A crowd gathers at the Jeff Martin Auctioneers annual Florida auctions.
Dave Swingler of Swingler Construction looks over the skid steer loaders at the Jeff Martin auction.
Bill Hough of Crawford Custom Consulting, a company that provides NCCCO certification training, came in from Meadville, Pa., to look over the cranes at the auction.
In from Holland, Mich., Jon Brewer (L) of BS&G Recycling and Kyle Prince of Landscape Design Services consider a bid on this Cat 311D excavator.
Richard Noel of Serge Noel Equipment traveled from Quebec, Canada, in search of equipment bargains.
The paving equipment attracted crowds and strong bidding at the Jeff Martin auction.
Les Hull, owner of Hull’s 151 Implement, hopes to take a few pieces of equipment back home to Wisconsin.
In the exhibitor equipment display area, Eager Beaver Trailers’ Johnny Gomez was on hand to discuss the company’s lineup of trailers at the auction.
Local Floridian Ronnie Newman of Newman’s Equipment inspects this excavator at the auction.
Three-year-old operator in training Braden Purrier of MS Audet Wrecking & Excavating, based in Connecticut, tries his hand with this Kubota KX080-4 compact excavator at the auction.
In from North Carolina, Vision Infrastructure Development’s Bobby Hardy along with sons, Christian and Tripp Hardy, and Bradley Evans came to the auction in search of equipment bargains.
John Faulkner of Cooper, Barnett and Page, based in Athens, Ga., puts this Cat 308E2 through its paces at the auction.
Jimmy Gerow (L) of Clinton Transfer Station and Larry Hunter of Hunter Farms escaped Maine’s cold weather to take in the auction activities.
(L-R): Stacy Elkins, with grandson Layton and son Kyle of Kyle Elkins Hauling, joined Mark Ray of Mark-It Trucking to review the wide selection of trucks at the auction.
The Stars and Stripes proudly waves above the Jeff Martin auctions.
Yasmin and William Alverez of Billy Alverez Towing came in from Puerto Rico looking for equipment at the auction.
Jeff Martin Auctioneers raised $50,000 to benefit K9s for Warriors by auctioning off this custom-built Harley Davidson. (L-R): Jeff Martin; Robert Foster, retired and K9 recipient of a service dog; top bid and recipient of the motorcycle, Tommy and Eddie Milam of Milam Equipment in Danville, Va.; and the bike builder, Michael Steel of Bottoms Up Chop Shop in Collinsville, Okla.
(L-R): Tommy Milam, Milam Equipment in Danville, Va.; Lonnie Underwood, Underwood Contracting in Robbinsville, N.C.; Steve Jordan, Stone Land Clearing in Robbinsville, N.C.; and Eddie Milam.
Interested in the wide assortment of excavators (L-R) are Jesse Adams, Adams Contracting in Robbinsville, N.C.; and Willard and Dalton Adams, both of Robbinsville Pallet Company.
(L-R): Sam and Sam Patterson; John Stanley, Sam & Sam Patterson all of Sam Patterson & Sons Paving in Rockport, Maine.
Checking out the many Teran buckets is Cliff Albee of C.A. Construction in Sullivan, Maine.
Craig (L) and Barth Roberts of Roberts Paving, Hillsboro, Ohio, needed a dozer for their upcoming spring projects and thought this Case 1150H LT would suit their needs.
Willy Hicks of Mid Florida Asphalt, Williston, Fla., inspected this LeeBoy 8515 paver, liked what he saw and planned to bid on it.




