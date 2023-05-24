Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Coastal Carolina Consignment Auction May 18, 2023, in Ladson, S.C.

The sale featured Caterpillar and Link-Belt excavators, Cat and John Deere dozers, skid steers and compact track loaders, road tractors, farm equipment, trailers and related items with live onsite bidding and online bidding. The rain held off during most of the sale, but the prices exceeded estimates. CEG

