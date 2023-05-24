List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Jeff Martin Holds Coastal Carolina Consignment Auction

    Wed May 24, 2023 - Southeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Coastal Carolina Consignment Auction May 18, 2023, in Ladson, S.C.

    The sale featured Caterpillar and Link-Belt excavators, Cat and John Deere dozers, skid steers and compact track loaders, road tractors, farm equipment, trailers and related items with live onsite bidding and online bidding. The rain held off during most of the sale, but the prices exceeded estimates. CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2023 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    (L-R): Chase Chiles of Jeff Martin Auctioneers answers a few questions before the auction begins from Wayne Hucks and Roy Grubbs, both of Hucks Construction in Summerville, S.C. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Laddie Smith, Hawkins Schirmer and Bill Detyens, all of Shirmer Forestry in Charleston, S.C. This Caterpillat 559C log loader caught their attention and they planned to bid on it. (CEG photo)
    Chad Neal of Ditch Witch of the Carolinas looks over the various attachments before putting in some bids. (CEG photo)
    Michael Vereen Sr. and Jr. of Eadies Construction Company in Givens, S.C., thought this Caterpillar 323 excavator was just what they needed for an upcoming project. (CEG photo)
    Will Wenningham (L) and Damon Pennigton, both of Myers Construction in Walterboro, S.C., enjoy the comforts of a golf cart during the auction. (CEG photo)
    The John Deere 850K and Caterpillar D6K were sold to a contractor in Birmingham, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Mike Gregg (L) and Jim Simmons, both of Simons Paving in Summerville, S.C., just expanded their business into paving driveways and planned to bid on this LeeBoy 8510C paver. (CEG photo)
    Travis Carico of Abdella Services looks over this Link-Belt 210 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin makes the pre-auction announcements, while Jennifer Martin gets a few other details sorted out. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Ames Takes Lead on $180M Iowa DOT West Broadway Project

    Largest Dam Removal in U.S. History Under Way

    Construction On National Mall Showcases Innovation, Sustainable Technology in D.C.

    ODOT Oversees SR 83 Rehabilitation Project

    Bobcat Commemorates its History With Exhibit at National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum

    Luby Equipment Opens New Facility in Fairmont City, Ill.

    Cat D10 Dozer Is More Productive, Efficient, Durable, Serviceable

    James River Equipment Forms Machine Control Division With Introduction of Foursight Solutions



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc South Carolina






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA