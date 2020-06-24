Jeff Martin Holds East Coast Summer Auction in Pelzer

Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its East Coast Summer Auction on June 11, 2020, at its permanent auction facility in Pelzer, S.C. There were more than 500 online bidders and additional 250 registered attendees.

The auction included dump trucks, road tractors, a wide array of construction equipment, attachments and support equipment. CEG

The selection of compact track loaders attracted a number of bidders.

Greg Quinn (L) of RJ Shirley in Greenville, S.C., and Kyle Shirley of Keith’s Welding Service in Travelers Rest, S.C., came to the auction to sell their 1973 Pettibone 17.5-ton truck crane.

Howard Norton of Howard Norton Construction in Mars Hill, N.C., tested out several of the mini-excavators.

The Saxon family — Brad, Jaxon, Bentley and Doug — all of Saxon Logging in Carlton, Ga., planned to bid on this Bobcat T550 track loader.

John Deere, Hitachi, Doosan, Cat and Komatsu excavators were sold.

Always looking out for their friends and customers, Jeff Martin Auctioneers auctioned off the items as they sat, instead of driving them over the ramp as they have done in the past.

Jeff and Kellie Martin working side by side conducting the sale.

Mike Shuler of Mike Shuler Excavating in Bryson City, N.C., planned to bid on this I-R roller.

The sale included a good selection of road tractors.