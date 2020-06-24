Jeff Martin Holds East Coast Summer Auction in Pelzer

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Jeff Martin Holds East Coast Summer Auction in Pelzer

Wed June 24, 2020 - Southeast Edition #14
CEG



Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its East Coast Summer Auction on June 11, 2020, at its permanent auction facility in Pelzer, S.C. There were more than 500 online bidders and additional 250 registered attendees.

The auction included dump trucks, road tractors, a wide array of construction equipment, attachments and support equipment. CEG

The selection of compact track loaders attracted a number of bidders.
The selection of compact track loaders attracted a number of bidders.

Greg Quinn (L) of RJ Shirley in Greenville, S.C., and Kyle Shirley of Keith’s Welding Service in Travelers Rest, S.C., came to the auction to sell their 1973 Pettibone 17.5-ton truck crane.
Greg Quinn (L) of RJ Shirley in Greenville, S.C., and Kyle Shirley of Keith’s Welding Service in Travelers Rest, S.C., came to the auction to sell their 1973 Pettibone 17.5-ton truck crane.

Howard Norton of Howard Norton Construction in Mars Hill, N.C., tested out several of the mini-excavators.
Howard Norton of Howard Norton Construction in Mars Hill, N.C., tested out several of the mini-excavators.

The Saxon family — Brad, Jaxon, Bentley and Doug — all of Saxon Logging in Carlton, Ga., planned to bid on this Bobcat T550 track loader.
The Saxon family — Brad, Jaxon, Bentley and Doug — all of Saxon Logging in Carlton, Ga., planned to bid on this Bobcat T550 track loader.

John Deere, Hitachi, Doosan, Cat and Komatsu excavators were sold.
John Deere, Hitachi, Doosan, Cat and Komatsu excavators were sold.

Always looking out for their friends and customers, Jeff Martin Auctioneers auctioned off the items as they sat, instead of driving them over the ramp as they have done in the past.
Always looking out for their friends and customers, Jeff Martin Auctioneers auctioned off the items as they sat, instead of driving them over the ramp as they have done in the past.

Jeff and Kellie Martin working side by side conducting the sale.
Jeff and Kellie Martin working side by side conducting the sale.

Mike Shuler of Mike Shuler Excavating in Bryson City, N.C., planned to bid on this I-R roller.
Mike Shuler of Mike Shuler Excavating in Bryson City, N.C., planned to bid on this I-R roller.

The sale included a good selection of road tractors.
The sale included a good selection of road tractors.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc South Carolina