Thu August 15, 2024 - Southeast Edition #17
Jeff Martin Auctioneers held an East Coast Construction and Transportation auction July 30, 2024, in Pelzer, S.C.
Bidders in person and online vied for a wide selection of equipment. Ring one included construction equipment, tractors, trucks, trailers and more, while Ring two, which was online only, included attachments, farm implements and more. CEG
