    Jeff Martin Holds In-Person, Online Sale in Pelzer, South Carolina

    Thu August 15, 2024 - Southeast Edition #17
    CEG


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers held an East Coast Construction and Transportation auction July 30, 2024, in Pelzer, S.C.

    Bidders in person and online vied for a wide selection of equipment. Ring one included construction equipment, tractors, trucks, trailers and more, while Ring two, which was online only, included attachments, farm implements and more. CEG

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers recently launched Jeff Martin Appraisals Group. (L-R) are Lee and Evan Danhauer, Adam Hall and Andrea Gendrachi.
    Ron Kries (L) verifies the high bid as Jeff Martin observes and Courtlin Dawkins keeps up with the online bidding. (CEG photo)
    Justin Yutzy of Yutzy Construction in Seneca, S.C., tests the boom and hydraulic strength on this Kubota excavator. (CEG photo)
    Adam Boswell of Southern Woodchucks in Piedmont, S.C., is in the clearing, grading and septic business and always needs different sized buckets, so he came to the auction to bid on what he needs. (CEG photo)
    Sam Martin (L) and Kyler Watt, both of Sam Martin Grading & Land Clearing in Pendleton, S.C., came to bid on a Kubota or Bobcat compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    Ricky and Bonnie West of Tri-State Plumbing in Greenville, S.C., inspected this JCB backhoe, liked what they saw and planned to bid on it. (CEG photo)
    Isaac McDaniel (L) gives the thumbs up on this Cat 239D compact track loader and Jordan Varnadore agrees. Both are of McDaniel Development in Columbia, S.C. (CEG photo)
    Kenny Bryant of Kenny Bryant Equipment in Burnsville, N.C., checks the engine, filters and oil on this 2022 Cat 259D3 compact track loader. He did not see any issues and planned to bid on it. (CEG photo)
    This Cat 320F excavator and the John Deere 350G excavator were both sold online to a contractor in Little Rock, Ark. (CEG photo)




