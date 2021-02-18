Equipmentdown-arrow
Jeff Martin Holds Retirement Auction for B & D Grading

Thu February 18, 2021 - Southeast Edition #4
CEG


On Jan. 21, 2021, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held a one owner retirement absolute auction for B & D Grading Inc. in Taylors, S.C.

Buyers from 34 states and five countries attended, totaling 281 bidders between online and in person. Of the 84 items sold, a 2016 Komatsu PC210LC-10 hydraulic excavator brought the highest dollar amount, selling for $117,500.

Dianne Posey, owner of B & D Grading, who is retiring after 47 years in the site work business, was pleased with the outcome of the auction.

"It was a pleasure doing business with JMA; they took of everything and made the whole process smooth," she said. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

(L-R) are Paul Martin, Trey Morris, Ryan Reed, Steve Ryals, Marty Hill and Steve Aaron, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers.
Jeff and Teri Grooms of Southern Excavation, Lake Placid, Fla., planned to buy one of the excavators.
(L-R): Jake Wilder, Brian Rhodes and Jimmy Rhodes, all of Rhodes Grading in Woodruff, S.C., were hoping to bring the Cat D6T back home with them.
Jeff Martin (L) and Dale Mason, of Mason Equipment in Johnson City, Tenn., took a few minutes to visit before the bidding began.
Ronnie Coleman (L) and Billy Joe Wilson, both of 84 Limestone in Monterey, Tenn., looked over the artic trucks. They planned to bid on a few trucks and excavators.
Robert Brown, of Robert Brown Grading & Landscape in Spartanburg, S.C., looked over this Komatsu HM300 artic truck. If the winning bidder, he planned to put it to work right away.
(L-R): Sarah, Todd and Travis Hedlund, all of Hedlund Construction in Belton, S.C., were interested in the Kubota excavators.
Gary (L) and Kenny Bryant, both of Bryant Enterprises in Burnsville, N.C., were hoping to get a good deal on a Kubota compact track loader.
The well-maintained machines, all in job ready condition, attracted both live and online bidders.




Read more about...

Auctions Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc South Carolina






