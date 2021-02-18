On Jan. 21, 2021, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held a one owner retirement absolute auction for B & D Grading Inc. in Taylors, S.C.

Buyers from 34 states and five countries attended, totaling 281 bidders between online and in person. Of the 84 items sold, a 2016 Komatsu PC210LC-10 hydraulic excavator brought the highest dollar amount, selling for $117,500.

Dianne Posey, owner of B & D Grading, who is retiring after 47 years in the site work business, was pleased with the outcome of the auction.

"It was a pleasure doing business with JMA; they took of everything and made the whole process smooth," she said. CEG

