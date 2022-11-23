A crowd of more than 500 onsite registered bidders joined a tremendous online presence on Nov. 11 and 12 as the team from Jeff Martin Auctioneers conducted three rings of auctioning at the company's Brooklyn, Miss., sale site.

As always, the Brooklyn auction packed in a quality line-up of heavy equipment, mini/compact machines, backhoe-loaders, road building equipment, heavy duty trucks, work trucks, automobiles, miscellaneous support equipment and much-much more. CEG

Opening up a well-maintained Komatsu PC360LC excavator is Derrick Triplett of Triplett Trucking, Saucier, Miss. (CEG photo)

Enjoying their morning coffee and looking over several machines of interest are Scott Nettles and his wife, Kerrie, of RSI Industrial, Leakesville, Miss. (CEG photo)

(L-R): Benji Richoux of Hancock Whitney Bank, Gulfport, Miss.; Ty Gill, Blackstar Helicopter, Picayune, Miss.; and Joey Spear, Greater Gulf Development, Gulfport, Miss., dropped in via helicopter in search of machine bargains on equipment sale day. (CEG photo)

Jonathan Tarver (L) of Tarver Farms, Jackson, Ala., and his grandfather, Leonard Wright, were interested in some of the mid-sized excavators for the farm and to expand into the dirt moving business. (CEG photo)

Discussing their preferences of the big excavators in the sale line-up are Ivan Holliday (L) of Holliday Construction, Poplarville, Miss., and Prentis Ladner of TL Farms, Poplarville, Miss. (CEG photo)

(L-R): Ray McKelvin, Parker Bourque (in cab) and Hayden Rupert, all of Southern Lawn Care & Excavation, Saucier, Miss., gave this Deere a solid inspection. (CEG photo)

(L-R): Joel Esque, Russell Henley and Stacy Herron, all of S&B Contracting, Kiln, Miss., were quite interested in this Komatsu PC360 that was about to go on the auction block. (CEG photo)

The staff of Jeff Martin Auctioneers was keeping a rapid pace at all of the rings. (CEG photo)

One of the nicest collections of large excavators on the Gulf Coast was available at this auction. (CEG photo)