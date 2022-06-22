List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Jeff Martin Holds Upper Midwest Auction in Glencoe, Minn.

Wed June 22, 2022 - Midwest Edition #13
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Upper Midwest construction and transportation auction on June 11 at its Fahey Sales facility in Glencoe, Minn. Jeff Martin Auctioneers acquired Fahey Sales in 2021. More than 800 lots featuring construction equipment, trucks, trailers and more were up for bid.

"This first auction in Minnesota and the upper Midwest was fabulous," said Jeff Martin, owner of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "We did double the previous highest sale at this location."

The auction consisted of 836 lots sold to 603 buyers in 43 states, eight countries and four Canadian provinces.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

(L-R): The Jeff Martin Auction Team featuring Dustin Doocy, sales director, upper Midwest; Jim Fahey; Linda Fahey; Peter Gehras, COO; Kellie Martin, vice president of administration; Jeff Martin, owner; Dylan Kallemeyn, sales; Mike Munroe, Minnesota sales and transportation specialist; and Rick LeCocq, Minnesota sales, were on hand to make sure the auction ran smoothly. (CEG photo)
Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Upper Midwest construction and transportation auction on June 11 at its Glencoe, Minn., facility. (CEG photo)
This John Deere scraper was just one of the items up for bid. (CEG photo)
Buyers in search of mini-excavators had a great selection to choose from. (CEG photo)
Excavators and skid steers waited their turn on the auction block. (CEG photo)
More than 800 lots featuring construction equipment, trucks, trailers and more were up for bid. (CEG photo)




