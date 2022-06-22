Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Upper Midwest construction and transportation auction on June 11 at its Fahey Sales facility in Glencoe, Minn. Jeff Martin Auctioneers acquired Fahey Sales in 2021. More than 800 lots featuring construction equipment, trucks, trailers and more were up for bid.

"This first auction in Minnesota and the upper Midwest was fabulous," said Jeff Martin, owner of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "We did double the previous highest sale at this location."

The auction consisted of 836 lots sold to 603 buyers in 43 states, eight countries and four Canadian provinces.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

