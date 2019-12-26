--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Jeff Martin Hosts Annual East Coast Winter Auction in S.C.

Thu December 26, 2019 - Southeast Edition #1
Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. held its annual winter East Coast public auction at its permanent facility in Pelzer, S.C. on Dec. 11. There were more than 800 online bidders and an additional 430 registered attendees. The auction included dump trucks, road tractors, a wide array of construction equipment, attachments and support equipment. The bidders came from 35 states and 7 foreign countries. Many more viewed the equipment and bid online. CEG

Joe Boger of Jeff Martin Auctioneers with this just-sold Cat D6T.
Jeff Martin, T.J. Freije (L) and Colin Thain (R), all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers.
Cindy Waller (L) and Tia Thomas, both of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, were busy all day helping the bidders with their registration and questions.
“We are buying this LeeBoy 8520 paver today,” said Patrick Campbell (L) and Gus Simpson, both of Simpson’s Trucking & Grading in Gainesville, Ga.
Lyndon and Albert Overholt of Overholt Grading in Abbeville, S.C., were interested in buying this 2018 Case 850M dozer.
J.J. (L) and Reggie McMahan of McMahan Brother Pipeline in Lexington, S.C., needed a few excavators to put on a current project.
Interested in the skid steer loader attachments are Jason Hoxit (L) of RJC Construction in Rosman, N.C., and Denny Whitmire of Jerry T. Whitmire Grading in Brevard, N.C.
The auction included John Deere, Kobelco, Komatsu, Hitachi, Case, Volvo and Cat excavators.
Christian and Steve Griffin of Griffin Equipment Sales in Laurens, S.C., came looking to get a deal.
Bobby Allen (L) and Ricky Gosnell of Lonesome Mountain Paving in Marshall, N.C., looked over this Blaw-Knox PF161 paver and planned to bid on it.
Part of the Jeff Martin Auctioneers team (L-R) are John Murra, Todd Nelson, Steve Aaron and Daryl Houle.
