Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed November 09, 2022 - Midwest Edition #23
Jeff Martin Auctioneers' Northeast Ohio Construction and Transportation auction, held in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, on Oct. 27, drew active onsite and online bidding.
Among the equipment up for bid were articulated boom lifts, backhoes, excavators, skid steer loaders, a wide range of attachments and a strong selection of work ready trucks.
For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG