Jeff Martin Auctioneers' Northeast Ohio Construction and Transportation auction, held in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, on Oct. 27, drew active onsite and online bidding.

Among the equipment up for bid were articulated boom lifts, backhoes, excavators, skid steer loaders, a wide range of attachments and a strong selection of work ready trucks.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

