Jeff Martin Hosts Construction, Transportation Sale in Ohio

Wed November 09, 2022 - Midwest Edition #23
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers' Northeast Ohio Construction and Transportation auction, held in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, on Oct. 27, drew active onsite and online bidding.

Among the equipment up for bid were articulated boom lifts, backhoes, excavators, skid steer loaders, a wide range of attachments and a strong selection of work ready trucks.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

Clear Lone Sewers and Excavating’s Matt Schonhut (L) and Nick Falcioni hoped to land the winning bid on this truck. (CEG photo)
Formerly of JDS Trucking, Dennis Mihu had a tanker truck to be sold at the auction. (CEG photo)
Jason Kriegmont of Jason’s Service was pleased with the items he purchased. (CEG photo)
Auctioneer Ron Kries calls out the bids at Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ Northeast Ohio Construction and Transportation auction. (CEG photo)
The selection of work trucks was a big draw at Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ Northeast Ohio Construction and Transportation auction. (CEG photo)




