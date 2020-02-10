Jeff Martin Hosts First East Coast Public Auction of 2020

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Jeff Martin Hosts First East Coast Public Auction of 2020

Mon February 10, 2020 - Southeast Edition #4
CEG



On Jan. 23, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its East Coast Public Auction at its permanent auction facility in Pelzer, S.C. There were two rings running simultaneously throughout much of the day. Ring one featured construction and farm equipment, trucks, trailers and related items. Ring two featured farm implements, construction support items, tools and related items. For more information visit www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

(L-R): Jeff Martin with Steve Ryals and Todd Nelson, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, go over a few items before the auction begins.
(L-R): Jeff Martin with Steve Ryals and Todd Nelson, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, go over a few items before the auction begins.

The cold day kept many of the bidders inside. When the excavators were sold they surpassed expectations.
The cold day kept many of the bidders inside. When the excavators were sold they surpassed expectations.

Randy Jones of Cape Fear Utilities in Cross, S.C., a design build company, came to the auction hoping to get a good deal on an excavator.
Randy Jones of Cape Fear Utilities in Cross, S.C., a design build company, came to the auction hoping to get a good deal on an excavator.

The auction included Komatsu, Case and Cat dozers.
The auction included Komatsu, Case and Cat dozers.

Elliott, Dewayne and Alex Pelfrey, all of New Century Construction in Senneca, S.C. They are in the demolition business and were looking for dozers and excavators.
Elliott, Dewayne and Alex Pelfrey, all of New Century Construction in Senneca, S.C. They are in the demolition business and were looking for dozers and excavators.

Jeff Jones (L) and David Pettit, both of Carolina Demolition in Greenville, S.C., were looking to buy dozers and trucks.
Jeff Jones (L) and David Pettit, both of Carolina Demolition in Greenville, S.C., were looking to buy dozers and trucks.

(L-R): Brian Jones and Heather Gates of PSC&C in Lexington, S.C., planned to bid on the trucks along with Jordan Brown of JHB Grading in Lexington, S.C.
(L-R): Brian Jones and Heather Gates of PSC&C in Lexington, S.C., planned to bid on the trucks along with Jordan Brown of JHB Grading in Lexington, S.C.

The ladies who help with registration and answer your questions (L-R) are Jami Rogers, Tia Thomas, Brittney Gentry and Cyndi Waller.
The ladies who help with registration and answer your questions (L-R) are Jami Rogers, Tia Thomas, Brittney Gentry and Cyndi Waller.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc South Carolina