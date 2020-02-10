Jeff Martin Hosts First East Coast Public Auction of 2020

On Jan. 23, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its East Coast Public Auction at its permanent auction facility in Pelzer, S.C. There were two rings running simultaneously throughout much of the day. Ring one featured construction and farm equipment, trucks, trailers and related items. Ring two featured farm implements, construction support items, tools and related items. For more information visit www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

(L-R): Jeff Martin with Steve Ryals and Todd Nelson, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, go over a few items before the auction begins.

The cold day kept many of the bidders inside. When the excavators were sold they surpassed expectations.

Randy Jones of Cape Fear Utilities in Cross, S.C., a design build company, came to the auction hoping to get a good deal on an excavator.

The auction included Komatsu, Case and Cat dozers.

Elliott, Dewayne and Alex Pelfrey, all of New Century Construction in Senneca, S.C. They are in the demolition business and were looking for dozers and excavators.

Jeff Jones (L) and David Pettit, both of Carolina Demolition in Greenville, S.C., were looking to buy dozers and trucks.

(L-R): Brian Jones and Heather Gates of PSC&C in Lexington, S.C., planned to bid on the trucks along with Jordan Brown of JHB Grading in Lexington, S.C.

The ladies who help with registration and answer your questions (L-R) are Jami Rogers, Tia Thomas, Brittney Gentry and Cyndi Waller.