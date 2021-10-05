The Great Game of Business Inc. inducted Jenner Ag into the Hall of Fame at its annual conference in Dallas, Texas.

Each year, the Great Game community honors and celebrates the achievements of companies from around the globe that have fully embraced the principles of open-book management and demonstrated outstanding results.

The Hall of Fame honors organizations that have operated using the principles of open-book management for more than a decade with lasting, proven results and have demonstrated a willingness to spread the word on open-book management in order to help others succeed.

"After 10 years of Great Game play, it's a true accomplishment to be a member of the Hall of Fame," said Steve Jones, president of Jenner Ag. "We have learned so much along the way about how all associates can be taught to understand the financial numbers behind the business and have seen how that understanding can make huge impacts on the direction of financials."

Jenner Ag is celebrating its 60th year of business and its 10th year as a Great Game of Business company. The company is one of the Great Game's few two-time All-Star Award winners and has been nominated for multiple consecutive years.

Jenner Ag has served the agriculture industries in Illinois and Indiana as a leading provider of application equipment, including Case IH, New Leader, Raven and more. The company supports central Illinois farmers and garden enthusiasts with Case IH, Kubota, Land Pride and eXmark products, and helps producers revolutionize their operations with the latest technology through Jenner Precision, partnering with Ag Leader, Precision Planting, 360 Yield Center and more.

Locations include Harristown, Taylorville and Fairbury, Ill., with mobile service techs on the road throughout Illinois and Indiana.

For more information visit www.jennerag.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

