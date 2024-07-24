Photo courtesy of Jenny Products For maximum durability, the G5A-60V offers a heavy-duty, totally enclosed belt guard, as well as protectively mounted grease fittings, a large canister intake filter with replaceable filter elements and thermal overload motor protection.

Jenny Products Inc. offers its G5A-60V single-stage air compressor, featuring a 60-gal. vertical air tank and an industrial-grade 5-hp motor. Designed for long-lasting, reliable performance, the compressor is ideal for use in a variety of shops.

The G5A-60V provides 27.8 CFM at 125 psi through an American-made cast-iron compressor pump. The pump offers a splash lubrication system using Jenny "Ultimate Blue" synthetic compressor oil. An oversized flywheel and a directional air shroud further assist in pump cooling.

For maximum durability, the G5A-60V offers a heavy-duty, totally enclosed belt guard, as well as protectively mounted grease fittings, a large canister intake filter with replaceable filter elements and thermal overload motor protection. Other standard features include a manual tank drain, pressure relief safety valve, powder-coated tank finish, magnetic starter and special unloader valves for easier motor startup.

Options include constant run control, dual control, a low-oil switch, oil sight glass, air lubricator, aftercooler and dryer. In addition to the G5A-60V, Jenny Products offers a full line of stationary air compressors with a wide variety of tank sizes, CFM outputs and pressure ratings.

With roots dating back to the 1870s, Jenny Products Inc. has been an OEM manufacturer for several major manufacturers of air compressors. Today, Jenny manufactures and markets its own line of hand-carry, wheeled-portable and industrial-stationary air compressors.

For more information, call 814/445-3400 or visit www.jennyproductsinc.com.

