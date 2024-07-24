List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Jenny Products Offers 60-Gallon Air Compressor

    Jenny Products introduces the G5A-60V 60-gallon air compressor with a 5-hp motor, splash lubrication system, and various safety features. Ideal for shops, it offers high performance with options for customization. Jenny, a trusted air compressor manufacturer, ensures durability and reliability in its products.

    Wed July 24, 2024 - National Edition
    Jenny Products


    For maximum durability, the G5A-60V offers a heavy-duty, totally enclosed belt guard, as well as protectively mounted grease fittings, a large canister intake filter with replaceable filter elements and thermal overload motor protection.
    Photo courtesy of Jenny Products
    For maximum durability, the G5A-60V offers a heavy-duty, totally enclosed belt guard, as well as protectively mounted grease fittings, a large canister intake filter with replaceable filter elements and thermal overload motor protection.

    Jenny Products Inc. offers its G5A-60V single-stage air compressor, featuring a 60-gal. vertical air tank and an industrial-grade 5-hp motor. Designed for long-lasting, reliable performance, the compressor is ideal for use in a variety of shops.

    The G5A-60V provides 27.8 CFM at 125 psi through an American-made cast-iron compressor pump. The pump offers a splash lubrication system using Jenny "Ultimate Blue" synthetic compressor oil. An oversized flywheel and a directional air shroud further assist in pump cooling.

    For maximum durability, the G5A-60V offers a heavy-duty, totally enclosed belt guard, as well as protectively mounted grease fittings, a large canister intake filter with replaceable filter elements and thermal overload motor protection. Other standard features include a manual tank drain, pressure relief safety valve, powder-coated tank finish, magnetic starter and special unloader valves for easier motor startup.

    Options include constant run control, dual control, a low-oil switch, oil sight glass, air lubricator, aftercooler and dryer. In addition to the G5A-60V, Jenny Products offers a full line of stationary air compressors with a wide variety of tank sizes, CFM outputs and pressure ratings.

    With roots dating back to the 1870s, Jenny Products Inc. has been an OEM manufacturer for several major manufacturers of air compressors. Today, Jenny manufactures and markets its own line of hand-carry, wheeled-portable and industrial-stationary air compressors.

    For more information, call 814/445-3400 or visit www.jennyproductsinc.com.




    Today's top stories

    Teichert Tackles Tough Job Through Teamwork

    Haul Track Helps Customers Get More From Their Rokbak Truck

    New York City Installs Porous Pavement Along Brooklyn Streets to Combat Flooding

    Sundt Overhauls I-20 Interchange in West Texas

    John Deere Rolls Out E-Drive Production Class Loader Offerings With 744, 824 X-Tier Models

    Liebherr Acquires Land in Mississippi for New Logistics Site

    AECON Installs 50-Ton Girders for New Washington Bridge

    Idaho Transportation Department Celebrates Its 50th Birthday



     

    Read more about...

    Air Compressors Jenny Products New Products







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA