Photo courtesy of Screencore Jersey Rents' rental fleet includes a vast inventory of late model excavators, backhoes, loaders, dozers, material handlers and aerial lifts as well as Screencore crushers, screens, trommels, stackers and pugmills.

As a relatively new manufacturer of mobile crushers, screens, trommels and pugmills, Screencore has quickly assembled a first-class network of dealers, distributors and sales partners throughout the southern hemisphere, through Europe and into the United States.

One of the early adopters of Screencore equipment on the U.S. eastern seaboard is Jersey Rents, headquartered in Bayville and Old Bridge, N.J.

"When I first met with Screencore, I was skeptical as they weren't an established brand. But after seeing the equipment in the field, I knew we were onto something," said Robert Mennona, Jersey Rents U.S. Airforce veteran, owner and general manager.

"The Screencore range offers an affordable and intelligently priced modern alternative to some of the more established players. Their bespoke production facility ensures regular stock availability. We have a couple of new units in transit as we speak and look forward to getting them out to our customers — particularly the larger jaw crusher," said Mennona.

Established Throughout New Jersey

Jersey Rents is well established in the New Jersey and its bordering states. As well as acting as the authorized distributor of Screencore, the company acts for a number of some of the most established brands of construction and associated equipment in the world.

Amongst those companies Jersey Rents acts as an authorized sales, service and parts dealer for include: Yanmar, LiuGong, Dressta, Wacker, Mecalac, ASV Skid Steers, Kioti tractors, Boxer Equipment, Haulotte Lifts, Oriel attachments, Fecon Forestry Mulching, Loftness Mulching Heads, Stanley Labounty, Genesis, CE Attachments, Chicago Pneumatic, Topcon Positioning Systems, Honda and Husquvarna.

"We supply new and pre-owned equipment for sale or rent. We have built up a relationship with some of the most active construction, landscaping and demolition companies in New Jersey. They know they can rely on us, as Jersey Rents will not only supply the equipment, but we also offer onsite service, including fast and accurate shipments of parts directly to the customer," added Mennona.

Extensive Rental Fleet

Jersey Rents' rental fleet includes a vast inventory of late model excavators, backhoes, loaders, dozers, material handlers and aerial lifts as well as Screencore crushers, screens, trommels, stackers and pugmills.

"If you are a large construction company in need of heavy equipment, we have what you need. If you are a homeowner doing small construction jobs, we also have what you need. Jersey Rents offers delivery and pick up services to your job site or your home," said Mennona.

"Getting the right piece of equipment for the job can be tricky. Screens and crushers make money for customers, but it can be confusing sometimes, especially getting the right mesh or jaw plates. Our customers are provided with impartial advice and help all the way through the job. We are there to help, and we want our customers to get the best experience possible. Prospective, new and existing customers are encouraged to contact one of our qualified application experts, and we will be happy to assist.

"For specialized needs, our partnership with Screencore is invaluable. Their experts are available 24/7, providing support that we and our customers greatly appreciate," said Mennona.

For more information, visit www.screencore.ie/

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories