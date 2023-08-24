JESCO will now serve as a full-service dealer of Magni Telescopic Handlers in Nassau, Orange, Rockland, Putnam, Suffolk and Westchester counties in New York.

Magni America, a world leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced that JESCO has joined its dealer network.

JESCO will now serve as a full-service dealer of Magni Telescopic Handlers in the following New York counties: Nassau, Orange, Rockland, Putnam, Suffolk and Westchester. With locations in Deer Park and Beacon, N.Y., JESCO is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for telehandlers and provide exceptional service to customers in the region.

As part of this partnership, JESCO will offer Magni's full line of telehandlers, including the innovative rotating telehandler (RTH), heavy lift (HTH), and fixed boom (TH) models. These machines are renowned for their exceptional performance, versatility, safety and reliability, enabling customers to accomplish even the most challenging tasks with ease, according to the manufacturer.

JESCO has undergone rigorous training in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's products, ensuring that customers will receive the highest level of expertise and support. With their extensive knowledge and experience, JESCO is well-equipped to introduce the benefits of Magni telehandlers to its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome JESCO to our leading dealer network," said Joe Lienwol, chief sales officer, Magni America. "Their reputation for delivering high-value construction equipment solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence. We are confident that their expertise, combined with Magni's cutting-edge telehandler technology, will provide customers in the region with unmatched performance, productivity and safety."

Magni America takes pride in its dedication to providing the safest industry-leading telehandlers and outstanding customer service, the company said. With JESCO's dealer commitment, Magni aims to expand its presence in the New York market, enabling more customers to access the telehandler solutions that have earned the company a global reputation.

"JESCO is very proud to represent manufacturing leaders across the construction, road building and underground segments with the Magni product line further strengthening our commitment to providing our customers world-class solutions," said Jon Robustelli, president JESCO Inc.

For more information, visit www.JESCO.us and www.magnith.com.

Today's top stories